Ryan McCormick betting profile: The RSM Classic

McCormick has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.

McCormick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -14 those two times he's made the cut.

Ryan McCormick has averaged 308.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

McCormick is averaging 0.134 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.