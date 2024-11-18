Ryan McCormick betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ryan McCormick looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course when he tees off in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, for the 2024 The RSM Classic .
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In the past five years, this is McCormick's first time playing at The RSM Classic.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
McCormick's recent performances
- McCormick has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- McCormick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those two times he's made the cut.
- Ryan McCormick has averaged 308.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick is averaging 0.134 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCormick has an average of -1.590 in his past five tournaments.
McCormick's advanced stats and rankings
- McCormick's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.471 ranks 168th on TOUR this season, and his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick ranks 132nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.172, while he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.74%.
- On the greens, McCormick has registered a 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR, while he ranks 146th with a putts-per-round average of 29.39. He has broken par 23.45% of the time (115th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|306.3
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|68.74%
|79.49%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.39
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|115
|23.45%
|22.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|15.44%
|11.54%
McCormick's best finishes
- McCormick has played 23 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 39.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- As of now, McCormick has accumulated 124 points, which ranks him 169th in the FedExCup standings.
McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCormick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship, ranking in the field at 1.261. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.299.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.524 (he finished 82nd in that event).
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.531), which ranked fourth in the field.
- McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.471
|0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.172
|-0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.289
|-1.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.103
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-0.829
|-1.590
McCormick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-64
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-70-68-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-81
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|82
|72-73-80-73
|+10
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-68-69-64
|-15
|59
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|65-68-72-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-66-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|68-68-68-71
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.