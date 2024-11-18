PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ryan McCormick betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

    Ryan McCormick looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course when he tees off in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, for the 2024 The RSM Classic .

    Latest odds for McCormick at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In the past five years, this is McCormick's first time playing at The RSM Classic.
    • Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    McCormick's recent performances

    • McCormick has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • McCormick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Ryan McCormick has averaged 308.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McCormick is averaging 0.134 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCormick has an average of -1.590 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McCormick .

    McCormick's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCormick's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.471 ranks 168th on TOUR this season, and his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick ranks 132nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.172, while he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.74%.
    • On the greens, McCormick has registered a 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR, while he ranks 146th with a putts-per-round average of 29.39. He has broken par 23.45% of the time (115th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51306.3308.0
    Greens in Regulation %5868.74%79.49%
    Putts Per Round14629.3931.1
    Par Breakers11523.45%22.65%
    Bogey Avoidance14115.44%11.54%

    McCormick's best finishes

    • McCormick has played 23 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 39.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • As of now, McCormick has accumulated 124 points, which ranks him 169th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McCormick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship, ranking in the field at 1.261. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.299.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.524 (he finished 82nd in that event).
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.531), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.4710.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.172-0.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.289-1.932
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.1030.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-0.829-1.590

    McCormick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-68-64-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-70-68-69-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5868-71-72-70-73
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-81+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8272-73-80-73+102
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-69-68-67-1312
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic468-68-69-64-1559
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-68-70-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-78+4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3165-68-72-69-1414
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-80+14--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D72+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1665-66-69-70-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2468-68-68-71-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-69-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.