Ryan McCormick betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Ryan McCormick tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 14, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry is set to take place at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14, 2025. McCormick looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 117th at 10-over.
McCormick's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T117
|67-77-71-75
|+10
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In McCormick's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 117th after posting a score of 10-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
McCormick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|70-77-76-71
|+14
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T24
|68-68-68-71
|-13
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T16
|65-66-69-70
|-14
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
McCormick's recent performances
- McCormick has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.
- McCormick has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick has averaged 0.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.067
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.064
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.484
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.027
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.325
|0.157
McCormick's advanced stats and rankings
- McCormick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 290.5 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, McCormick has recorded a -0.064 mark. He has hit 58.33% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, McCormick has delivered a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he has averaged 31.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 12.50% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
