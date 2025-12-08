PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Ryan McCormick betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan McCormick tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 14, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry is set to take place at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14, 2025. McCormick looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 117th at 10-over.

    Latest odds for McCormick at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    McCormick's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T11767-77-71-75+10

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In McCormick's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 117th after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    McCormick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5070-77-76-71+14--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-69-1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2468-68-68-71-13--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT1665-66-69-70-14--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipW/D72+1--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-80+14--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC72-74+4--

    McCormick's recent performances

    • McCormick has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.
    • McCormick has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCormick has averaged 0.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.067-0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0640.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4840.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0270.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3250.157

    McCormick's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCormick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 290.5 yards shows his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, McCormick has recorded a -0.064 mark. He has hit 58.33% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, McCormick has delivered a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he has averaged 31.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 12.50% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

