1H AGO

Ryan McCormick betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan McCormick plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Ryan McCormick plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    Ryan McCormick will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for McCormick at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is McCormick's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    McCormick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-69-1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2468-68-68-71-13--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT1665-66-69-70-14--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipW/D72+1--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-80+14--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC72-74+4--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT3165-68-72-69-1414.311

    McCormick's recent performances

    • McCormick has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.
    • McCormick has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCormick has averaged 0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.531

    McCormick's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCormick has averaged -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McCormick has posted an average of 0.225 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, McCormick has averaged -0.022 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, McCormick has delivered a 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five appearances.
    • Overall, McCormick has averaged 0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

