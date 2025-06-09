Ryan McCormick betting profile: U.S. Open
Ryan McCormick plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Ryan McCormick will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is McCormick's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
McCormick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T24
|68-68-68-71
|-13
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T16
|65-66-69-70
|-14
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T31
|65-68-72-69
|-14
|14.311
McCormick's recent performances
- McCormick has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.
- McCormick has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick has averaged 0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.531
McCormick's advanced stats and rankings
- McCormick has averaged -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McCormick has posted an average of 0.225 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, McCormick has averaged -0.022 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, McCormick has delivered a 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five appearances.
- Overall, McCormick has averaged 0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the U.S. Open.
