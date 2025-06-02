Ryan McCormick betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Ryan McCormick plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Ryan McCormick returns to compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, running June 5-8. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina.
McCormick's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T51
|67-68-68-74
|-8
|2023
|30
|69-67-69-68
|-12
|2022
|T3
|71-65-64-65
|-20
|2020
|MC
|73-66
|-4
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In McCormick's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 8-under.
- McCormick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 20-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
McCormick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T24
|68-68-68-71
|-13
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T16
|65-66-69-70
|-14
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T31
|65-68-72-69
|-14
|14.311
McCormick's recent performances
- McCormick has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.
McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
McCormick's advanced stats and rankings
No YTD stats are available for McCormick for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
