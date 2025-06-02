PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ryan McCormick betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan McCormick plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Ryan McCormick plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    Ryan McCormick returns to compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, running June 5-8. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina.

    Latest odds for McCormick at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    McCormick's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5167-68-68-74-8
    20233069-67-69-68-12
    2022T371-65-64-65-20
    2020MC73-66-4

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In McCormick's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 8-under.
    • McCormick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 20-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    McCormick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-69-1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2468-68-68-71-13--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT1665-66-69-70-14--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipW/D72+1--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-80+14--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC72-74+4--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT3165-68-72-69-1414.311

    McCormick's recent performances

    • McCormick has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.

    McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    McCormick's advanced stats and rankings

    No YTD stats are available for McCormick for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

