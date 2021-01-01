|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Tyler Duncan
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
150 lbs
68 kg
Weight
July 13, 1989
Birthday
32
AGE
Columbus, Indiana
Birthplace
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Residence
Wife, Maria
Family
Purdue University (2012, Business Management)
College
2012
Turned Pro
$4,270,094
Career Earnings
Columbus, IN, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Won his first PGA TOUR title in a playoff at The RSM Classic and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, advancing to the BMW Championship for the first time and finishing the season No. 40 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his second appearance in the Playoffs and first since the 2017-18 season. Recorded four total top-25s and made 16 cuts in 25 starts.
2019 Season
Collected one top-10 and 17 made cuts in 29 starts to finish No. 163 in the FedExCup standings, but secured PGA TOUR membership for 2019-20 by finishing No. 12 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25. Entered the 2019-20 season 25th in the final priority ranking. Lone top-10 on the PGA TOUR came at the AT&T Byron Nelson (T5).
2018 Season
Enjoyed a solid PGA TOUR rookie season, which included 17 made cuts in 31 starts, two top-10 finishes and a berth into the FedExCup Playoffs. Following a missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, ended his season at No. 113 in the FedExCup.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 20 starts, four top-10s and 13 cuts made. Was 23rd in the final priority-ranking order. Earned his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with an 11th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25).
2016 Season
Ended the Korn Ferry Tour season with 21 starts, one top-10 and 11 cuts made. Finished the season ranked 86th on the Regular Season money list. Ranked No. 4 on the Korn Ferry Tour in driving accuracy percentage (74.77%).
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one runner-up, one third-place finish, three top-10s and 11 cuts made. Was 60th on the combined final money list. Shot nines of 29 twice, in Brazil and again in Dallas. Would miss his last two cuts to finish the Regular Season 52nd in earnings. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made the last three of four cuts, posting T62, T56 and T43 finishes.
2014 Season
Played in 13 PGA Tour Latinoamerica events, made 10 cuts and posted one top-10. Was 43rd on the final order of merit. In five Korn Ferry Tour appearances, made three cuts.
Amateur Highlights