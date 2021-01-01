×
Round Recaps Tyler Duncan takes one-shot lead into Sunday at Safeway In the third round of the 2017 Safeway Open, PGA TOUR rookie Tyler Duncan battled all day, carding four bogeys and five birdies, to take a one-shot lead over Chesson Hadley going into Sunday.

RESULTS

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

  • 2020 The RSM Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

  • 2020 Defeated Webb Simpson, The RSM Classic

Personal

  • Attended Columbus North High School.
  • Earliest golf memory was riding in a cart with grandparents with a 3-wood, 8-iron and putter.
  • Favorite sports teams are the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Lightning and all Purdue Athletics.
  • Would like to trade places with Tiger Woods to know what it feels like to be the best in the world. Met Woods at Isleworth G&CC.
  • Uncle and swing coach, Andrew Johnson, won on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2005.

Special Interests

  • Family, fitness, Netflix, boating and friends

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Won his first PGA TOUR title in a playoff at The RSM Classic and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, advancing to the BMW Championship for the first time and finishing the season No. 40 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his second appearance in the Playoffs and first since the 2017-18 season. Recorded four total top-25s and made 16 cuts in 25 starts.

  • The RSM Classic: Defeated Webb Simpson in a playoff at The RSM Classic to earn his first career PGA TOUR title. Birdied three of the final four holes to reach the playoff and won with a birdie-3 on the second extra hole (No. 18). Shot a second-round 61, marking his first career sub-63 score on TOUR. Led by two after the second round, the second 36-hole lead/co-lead of his career (improved to 1-for-2). Led the field in Scrambling (91.67%) and Par-3 Scoring Average (2.56).

2019 Season

Collected one top-10 and 17 made cuts in 29 starts to finish No. 163 in the FedExCup standings, but secured PGA TOUR membership for 2019-20 by finishing No. 12 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25. Entered the 2019-20 season 25th in the final priority ranking. Lone top-10 on the PGA TOUR came at the AT&T Byron Nelson (T5).

  • Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Fired four rounds under-par at Victoria Nation en route to a T4 finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. With the result, secured his spot in The Finals 25 and a return to the PGA TOUR.
  • AT&T Byron Nelson: Snapped a streak of four consecutive missed cuts on TOUR with a T5 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, posting his second career top-five. Opened the week with a 7-under 64, playing Nos. 1-7 (his second nine) in 6-under.

2018 Season

Enjoyed a solid PGA TOUR rookie season, which included 17 made cuts in 31 starts, two top-10 finishes and a berth into the FedExCup Playoffs. Following a missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, ended his season at No. 113 in the FedExCup.

  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Partnered with Adam Schenk to shoot 17-under and post a T7 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. One of 12 teams to avoid an over-par round at TPC Louisiana during the week.
  • Safeway Open: Playing as a sponsor invite at the Safeway Open, opened with a 7-under 65 to take a share of the 18-hole lead with Tom Hoge and eventual-champion Brendan Steele. Following a 6-under 66 in round two, led outright by a stroke over Steele at 13-under 131. Maintained a one-shot lead in the final round before a 3-over 75 resulted in a T5 finish with Graham DeLaet at 11-under 277.

2017 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 20 starts, four top-10s and 13 cuts made. Was 23rd in the final priority-ranking order. Earned his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with an 11th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25).

  • Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Secured his PGA TOUR card for the first time with a T5 finish at the Albertsons Boise Open.
  • Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Recorded his third top-10 of the season with a T6 finish at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae.
  • BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Recorded his second consecutive top-three finish with a T2 finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am with rounds of 65-64-67–196 (-18) at the rain-shortened, 54-hole event. Grabbed a share of the 36-hole lead.
  • Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: In only his third start of the season, posted rounds of 70-67-65-68–270 (-18) for a T3 finish at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

2016 Season

Ended the Korn Ferry Tour season with 21 starts, one top-10 and 11 cuts made. Finished the season ranked 86th on the Regular Season money list. Ranked No. 4 on the Korn Ferry Tour in driving accuracy percentage (74.77%).

  • Nashville Golf Open: Recorded his lone top-10 of the 2016 season at the Nashville Golf Open with a T7 finish. Next 10 starts saw him make four cuts.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one runner-up, one third-place finish, three top-10s and 11 cuts made. Was 60th on the combined final money list. Shot nines of 29 twice, in Brazil and again in Dallas. Would miss his last two cuts to finish the Regular Season 52nd in earnings. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made the last three of four cuts, posting T62, T56 and T43 finishes.

  • Digital Ally Open: Top-ten score at the Stonebrae Classic and Digital Ally Open (T3) placed him 41st on the money list. Was one shot off the lead after opening the Digital Ally event near Kansas City with a pair of 64s. Closed 69-67.
  • Stonebrae Classic: Recorded top a 10 at the Stonebrae Classic (T6).
  • El Bosque Mexico Championship: His top finish was a T48 in Mexico.
  • Brasil Champions presented by HSBC: Season began with three missed cuts before he claimed his first career top-10 performance on Tour at the Brasil Champions in March. Twin 64s on Friday and Saturday moved him into a first-place tie with eventual champion Peter Malnati after 54 holes. Watched as Malnati pulled away but birdied two of the final three holes on Sunday for a 1-under 70 and a T2 with six others.

2014 Season

Played in 13 PGA Tour Latinoamerica events, made 10 cuts and posted one top-10. Was 43rd on the final order of merit. In five Korn Ferry Tour appearances, made three cuts.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T16 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.
  • News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: His best finish on the Korn Ferry tour was a T17 at the News Sentinel Open in August.
  • Lexus Panama Classic: At the Lexus Panama Classic, finished T6.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was Indiana Amateur champion in 2011, second-team All Big-10 in 2012 and an Academic All-American in 2011 and 2012. Was IHSAA state high school champion in 2007.