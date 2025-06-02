PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tyler Duncan plays his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Tyler Duncan plays his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan will compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX from June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • This is Duncan's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Duncan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2666-68-72-68-1417.889
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-73+6--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2971-66-67-72-8--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT6168-71-70-73-2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT2566-67-72-66-13--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--

    Duncan's recent performances

    • Duncan had his best finish at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 13-under.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.675-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.572-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.482-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.775-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.190-

    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.675 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Duncan has sported a -1.572 mark this season.
    • Duncan's average Driving Distance of 285.6 yards ranks him on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Duncan has delivered a -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.63.
    • Duncan has broken par 21.53% of the time this season.
    • He has accumulated 18 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 203rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW