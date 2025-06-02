Tyler Duncan betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Tyler Duncan plays his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan will compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX from June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Duncan's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Duncan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|66-68-72-68
|-14
|17.889
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|71-66-67-72
|-8
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T61
|68-71-70-73
|-2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T25
|66-67-72-66
|-13
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan had his best finish at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 13-under.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.675
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.572
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.482
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.775
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.190
|-
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.675 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Duncan has sported a -1.572 mark this season.
- Duncan's average Driving Distance of 285.6 yards ranks him on TOUR.
- On the greens, Duncan has delivered a -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.63.
- Duncan has broken par 21.53% of the time this season.
- He has accumulated 18 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 203rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
