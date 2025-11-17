Tyler Duncan betting profile: The RSM Classic
Tyler Duncan of the United States hits an approach shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 10, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan won The RSM Classic in 2020 with a score of 19-under. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 looking to return to form at this Georgia venue.
Duncan's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|2023
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|2022
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2021
|MC
|76-66
|E
|2020
|1
|67-61-70-65
|-19
At The RSM Classic
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he won the tournament at 19-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Duncan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|73-69-72-76
|+6
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|66-68-72-68
|-14
|17.889
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|71-66-67-72
|-8
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T61
|68-71-70-73
|-2
|--
Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
- Duncan has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has averaged -0.496 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.364
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.835
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.228
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.790
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.489
|-0.496
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has earned 18 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 210th on TOUR.
- Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 279.1 yards shows his consistency off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Duncan sported a -0.835 mark. He had a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Duncan delivered a -0.790 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.79, and he broke par 18.25% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of The RSM Classic.
