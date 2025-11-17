PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tyler Duncan of the United States hits an approach shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 10, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)



    Tyler Duncan won The RSM Classic in 2020 with a score of 19-under. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 looking to return to form at this Georgia venue.

    Latest odds for Duncan at The RSM Classic.

    Duncan's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-73+6
    2023MC75-65-2
    2022MC70-72E
    2021MC76-66E
    2020167-61-70-65-19

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Duncan's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he won the tournament at 19-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Duncan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6173-69-72-76+6--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2666-68-72-68-1417.889
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-73+6--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2971-66-67-72-8--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT6168-71-70-73-2--

    Duncan's recent performances

    • Duncan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
    • Duncan has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan has averaged -0.496 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3640.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.835-0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.228-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.790-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.489-0.496

    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan has earned 18 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 210th on TOUR.
    • Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 279.1 yards shows his consistency off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Duncan sported a -0.835 mark. He had a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Duncan delivered a -0.790 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.79, and he broke par 18.25% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

