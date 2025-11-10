Tyler Duncan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Tyler Duncan of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan finished tied for 29th at eight-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Duncan's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T29
|71-66-67-72
|-8
|2023
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|2020
|T18
|70-68-67-67
|-12
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of eight-under.
- Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 18th at 12-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Duncan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|66-68-72-68
|-14
|17.889
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|71-66-67-72
|-8
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T61
|68-71-70-73
|-2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T25
|66-67-72-66
|-13
|--
Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 13-under.
- Duncan has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has averaged -0.496 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.364
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.835
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.228
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.790
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.489
|-0.496
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards has him competing on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Duncan has sported a -0.835 mark. He has a 71.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Duncan has delivered a -0.790 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.10, and he has broken par 20.00% of the time.
- Duncan currently ranks 210th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 18 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
