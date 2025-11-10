PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tyler Duncan of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Tyler Duncan of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan finished tied for 29th at eight-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Duncan's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2971-66-67-72-8
    2023MC66-71-5
    2020T1870-68-67-67-12

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Duncan's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of eight-under.
    • Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 18th at 12-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Duncan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2666-68-72-68-1417.889
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-73+6--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2971-66-67-72-8--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT6168-71-70-73-2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT2566-67-72-66-13--

    Duncan's recent performances

    • Duncan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 13-under.
    • Duncan has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan has averaged -0.496 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3640.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.835-0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.228-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.790-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.489-0.496

    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 289.2 yards has him competing on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Duncan has sported a -0.835 mark. He has a 71.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Duncan has delivered a -0.790 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.10, and he has broken par 20.00% of the time.
    • Duncan currently ranks 210th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 18 points earned.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Matteo Manassero betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Mason Andersen betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW