1H AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tyler Duncan tees off on the twelfth hole during the first round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open 2025 at Crestview Country Club on June 19, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (William Purnell/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13, 2025, for the ISCO Championship. Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for 13th at 16-under.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the ISCO Championship.

    Duncan's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-71-3
    2023MC72-69-3
    2022T1367-64-69-72-16
    2021MC70-72-2

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Duncan's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for 13th at 16-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Duncan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2666-68-72-68-1417.889
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-73+6--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2971-66-67-72-8--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT6168-71-70-73-2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT2566-67-72-66-13--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--

    Duncan's recent performances

    • Duncan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Black Desert Championship, where he tied for 25th with a score of 13-under.
    • Duncan has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan has averaged -0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.6750.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.572-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4820.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.775-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.190-0.170

    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.675 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 285.6 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Duncan has a -1.572 mark. He has a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Duncan has delivered a -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he is breaking par 21.53% of the time.
    • Duncan ranks 206th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 18 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

