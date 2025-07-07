Tyler Duncan betting profile: ISCO Championship
Tyler Duncan tees off on the twelfth hole during the first round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open 2025 at Crestview Country Club on June 19, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (William Purnell/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13, 2025, for the ISCO Championship. Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for 13th at 16-under.
Duncan's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|2023
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|2022
|T13
|67-64-69-72
|-16
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|-2
At the ISCO Championship
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for 13th at 16-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Duncan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|66-68-72-68
|-14
|17.889
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|71-66-67-72
|-8
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T61
|68-71-70-73
|-2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T25
|66-67-72-66
|-13
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Black Desert Championship, where he tied for 25th with a score of 13-under.
- Duncan has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has averaged -0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.675
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.572
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.482
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.775
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.190
|-0.170
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.675 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 285.6 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Duncan has a -1.572 mark. He has a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Duncan has delivered a -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he is breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Duncan ranks 206th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 18 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
