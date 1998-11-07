Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 2020 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-2)
2021 Lost to Harris English, Sentry Tournament of Champions
2021 Lost to Troy Merritt, Cam Davis, Rocket Mortgage Classic
National Teams
- 2019 Presidents Cup
- 2016 Eisenhower Trophy
Personal
- Earned PGA TOUR card at age 19 in just his eighth TOUR start as a professional. When he turned professional in 2018, forfeited exemptions into the U.S. Open and Open Championship that year.
- His father gave him plastic clubs at the age of 2 growing up in Santiago, Chile and learned the game while practicing on the range at Club de Polo y Equitacion San Cristobal.
- Remembers hitting a 40-yard shot with real equipment at age four during a family BBQ at home and striking his grandmother in the leg. She wasn't seriously hurt but he said â€˜it was a pretty good shot'.
- Recruited by coach Steve Bradley, who already had his friend and fellow Chilean Claudio Correa on the roster at the University of South Florida, but did not attend after failing to gain entry due to his TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) scores.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: Held a share of the 36- and 54-hole leads before falling in a playoff to Cam Davis at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Did not make a bogey in regulation before recording a bogey-5 at the first extra hole (No. 18), becoming the first player to play four rounds at a tournament without making a bogey since Andrew Putnam at the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
- Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T2 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, earning his second consecutive runner-up on TOUR. Held a share of the lead after the first round, falling to 0-for-3 with the 18-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR.
- Sentry Tournament of Champions: Lost to Harris English in a playoff at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in his first career playoff appearance on the PGA TOUR. Marked his first career runner-up on TOUR. Led the field in Birdies (31), becoming the 10th player in PGA TOUR history to make more than 30 birdies in a 72-hole event.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
With second-place results at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (P2) and Sony Open in Hawaii (T2), became the first player to finish runner-up in consecutive weeks on TOUR since Webb Simpson in 2019 (WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Wyndham Championship).
2020 Season
Became the first player from Chile to win on the PGA TOUR, capturing his maiden PGA TOUR title at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, advancing to the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career and finishing the season tied for No. 27 in the FedExCup standings. Earned the victory in the first event of the season and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Recorded four top-10s and made 15 cuts in 23 starts. Made his Presidents Cup debut, competing for the International Team for the first time.
BMW Championship: Finished T3 at the BMW Championship, his second consecutive top-three result at the event. Held the outright 18-hole lead (fell to 1-for-6 with the 18-hole lead/co-lead) and a share of the 54-hole lead (fell to 1-for-4). Co-led the field in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.50).
A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Became the first player from Chile to win on the PGA TOUR, earning his first career victory at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. The six-stroke win came at the age of 20 years, 10 months, 8 days in his 44th start. Became the third player born outside the United States to win on the PGA TOUR before turning 21 in the last 95 years, joining Seve Ballesteros and Rory McIlroy. Birdied the last three holes to post a final-round 6-under 64, closing with a 64 for the third consecutive year at the event. Shared the second-round lead and led by two strokes going into the final round, becoming the first player in tournament history to win the title after holding a lead/co-lead after any round. Joined Stuart Appleby, Jonas Blixt, Angel Cabrera and Danny Lee as international winners of the event. Recorded first career sub-63 on the PGA TOUR in the second round (62).
2019 Season
In his first season as a full-time PGA TOUR member, qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs and advanced to the BMW Championship, ending the season at No. 67 in the FedExCup standings. Earned four top-10s, including top-fives in back-to-back weeks, and made 21 cuts in 28 starts. Played in one PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event, made one cut and posted one top-10 to finish his year 67th on the Order of Merit.
THE NORTHERN TRUST: Shot a final-round 66 at THE NORTHERN TRUST to finish T30 and move from No. 74 to No. 70 in the FedExCup standings and qualify for the BMW Championship.
John Deere Classic: Finished T10 at the John Deere Classic, posting four eagles on the week. Represented second event of the season at which he posted four eagles or more (only other player with four or more eagles at an event in that span: Sungjae Im/4/RBC Canadian Open).
Travelers Championship: Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T5 at 11-under 269 in his first Travelers Championship. Represented his sixth top-10 in his 36th TOUR start.
Abierto de Chile 2019 presentado por VOLVO: Returned to his home country to play in his national open on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. Was one shot off the lead after 18 holes with his opening 64 at Club de Golf Mapocho. Held the lead by himself through 36 holes, a one-shot lead over Alex Rocha and Alex Weiss. Could only muster an even-par 71 in the third round and finished with a 5-under 66 to place third, three shots behind winner John Somers.
2018 Season
Made the cut in nine of 13 starts (12 as a professional) and posted six top-25 finishes, including four top-10s. Tie for sixth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide secured Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR for the remainder of the season. With 489 non-member FedExCup points, secured full status for the 2018-19 season (No. 125 Seamus Power earned 377 points).
A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Closed with a bogey-free 6-under 64 to finish T5 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. As an amateur in 2017, finished T29 at The Greenbrier, also closing with a 64.
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: By finishing T6 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide while playing on a sponsor exemption, earned enough FedExCup points to gain Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR, becoming the youngest player since Sergio Garcia (1999) to earn such status. After holding a share of the 18- and 36-hole leads with 65-68, shot a third-round 70 to enter the final round one shot back. Made birdie at the second hole of the final round to climb into a share of the lead, but made two double bogeys – his only ones of the week – at the par-4 sixth and par-5 11th on his way to a 1-over-par 73. Ranked third in most birdies with 23 and led the field in par-3 scoring average (2.63). Became the youngest player in tournament history (19 years, 6 months, 27 days) to finish in the top 10, surpassing Ryo Ishikawa, who was 20 years, 8 months, 17 days when he did it in 2012.
Fort Worth Invitational: Closed 65-66 to finish T8 at the Fort Worth Invitational. Marked his second top-10 in his fourth professional start on TOUR (6th/Valero Texas Open).
Valero Texas Open: In his professional debut at the Valero Texas Open, posted scores of 72-70-67-67--276 (-12) to finish sixth. Birdied his last three holes in the final round to claim the top-10 showing.
Amateur Highlights
- Former No. 1 ranked amateur in the world spent 44 weeks at the top, from May 2017 – April 2018 before turning professional.
- Competed in the 2016 Eisenhower Trophy, representing Chile.
- Mark H. McCormack Medal winner in 2017
- Won 23 events as an amateur, including two prestigious IMG Academy Junior World Championship titles
- After surviving a 3-for-2 playoff in his sectional, advanced to the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills where he missed the cut with 74-75 in his PGA TOUR debut.
- While playing on a sponsor exemption at The Greenbrier Classic in 2017, posted 68-68-75-64 to finish T29.
- Early in 2017, in Panama, faced his friend, Toto Gana, in a playoff for the Latin America Amateur title – and a Masters berth. After Gana won and earned his ticket to Augusta National, traveled to Augusta to watch his friend. The following year, won the