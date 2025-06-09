PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Joaquin Niemann betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joaquin Niemann of Chile hits a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Joaquin Niemann of Chile hits a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Joaquin Niemann returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15. The Chilean golfer will look to improve on his recent performances in this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Niemann at the U.S. Open.

    Niemann's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3268-72-70-73+3
    2022T4771-70-76-72+9
    2021T2368-73-72-77+10

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Niemann's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Niemann's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 10-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Niemann's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT874-67-71-68-4--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2972-74-70-72E--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT5871-71-76-76+10--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT3973-68-69-67-7--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT2270-78-71-73+4--

    Niemann's recent performances

    • Niemann has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Niemann has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Niemann has averaged 1.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Niemann's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0280.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.7140.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1710.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.888-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-2.4601.081

    Niemann's advanced stats and rankings

    • Niemann has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.714 this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 70.14%.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Niemann has sported a 0.028 mark this season. His average Driving Distance is 314.4 yards.
    • On the greens, Niemann has delivered a 0.888 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.88.
    • Niemann's Bogey Avoidance rate is 15.97%, while he has been breaking par 19.44% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Niemann as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Bryan Lee betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Collin Morikawa betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Lance Simpson betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW