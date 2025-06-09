Joaquin Niemann betting profile: U.S. Open
Joaquin Niemann of Chile hits a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Joaquin Niemann returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15. The Chilean golfer will look to improve on his recent performances in this prestigious major championship.
Niemann's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T32
|68-72-70-73
|+3
|2022
|T47
|71-70-76-72
|+9
|2021
|T23
|68-73-72-77
|+10
At the U.S. Open
- In Niemann's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 3-over.
- Niemann's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 10-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Niemann's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|74-67-71-68
|-4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|72-74-70-72
|E
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T58
|71-71-76-76
|+10
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T39
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T22
|70-78-71-73
|+4
|--
Niemann's recent performances
- Niemann has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Niemann has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Niemann has averaged 1.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Niemann's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.028
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.714
|0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.171
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.888
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|2.460
|1.081
Niemann's advanced stats and rankings
- Niemann has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.714 this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 70.14%.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Niemann has sported a 0.028 mark this season. His average Driving Distance is 314.4 yards.
- On the greens, Niemann has delivered a 0.888 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.88.
- Niemann's Bogey Avoidance rate is 15.97%, while he has been breaking par 19.44% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Niemann as of the start of the U.S. Open.
