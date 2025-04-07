Joaquin Niemann betting profile: Masters Tournament
DORAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Captain Joaquin Niemann of Torque GC hits his shot from the eighth tee during Day Two of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 05, 2025 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)
Joaquin Niemann will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 10-13 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Niemann looks to improve upon his tied for 22nd finish in last year's event.
Niemann's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|70-78-71-73
|+4
|2023
|T16
|71-69-74-72
|-2
|2022
|T35
|69-74-77-74
|+6
|2021
|T40
|75-71-70-76
|+4
At the Masters Tournament
- In Niemann's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Niemann's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Niemann's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T58
|71-71-76-76
|+10
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T39
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T22
|70-78-71-73
|+4
|--
Niemann's recent performances
- Niemann's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 22nd at the Masters Tournament, where he finished with a score of 4-over.
- Niemann has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Niemann has averaged 0.654 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Niemann's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.654
Niemann's advanced stats and rankings
- Niemann has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290 over his last five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Niemann has averaged 0.558 over his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Niemann has delivered a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his last five starts.
- Niemann has averaged 0.654 in Strokes Gained: Total over his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Niemann as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
