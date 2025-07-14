PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Joaquin Niemann betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joaquin Niemann of Chile plays a shot from the bunker on the third hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Joaquin Niemann of Chile plays a shot from the bunker on the third hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Joaquin Niemann will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025, for The Open Championship. Niemann looks to improve upon his tied for 58th finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Niemann at The Open Championship.

    Niemann's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5871-71-76-76+10
    2023MC78-69+5
    2022T5369-74-73-68-4
    2021T5969-70-73-70+2

    At The Open Championship

    • In Niemann's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Niemann's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-75+10--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT874-67-71-68-4--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2972-74-70-72E--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT5871-71-76-76+10--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT3973-68-69-67-7--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT2270-78-71-73+4--

    Niemann's recent performances

    • Niemann has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Niemann has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Niemann has averaged 0.937 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Niemann's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.3270.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.4090.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.116-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5760.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.5420.937

    Niemann's advanced stats and rankings

    • Niemann has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.409 this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Niemann has achieved 66.11% this season.
    • On the greens, Niemann has delivered a 0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.20.
    • Niemann's Driving Distance average stands at 314.2 yards this season.
    • He has broken par 16.67% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate is 18.33%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Niemann as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    The First Look: Final major heads to Northern Ireland at The Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    The First Look: Dunlap returns to Tahoe to defend title at Barracuda

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Jon Rahm betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW