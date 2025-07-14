Joaquin Niemann betting profile: The Open Championship
Joaquin Niemann of Chile plays a shot from the bunker on the third hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Joaquin Niemann will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025, for The Open Championship. Niemann looks to improve upon his tied for 58th finish in last year's tournament.
Niemann's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T58
|71-71-76-76
|+10
|2023
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|2022
|T53
|69-74-73-68
|-4
|2021
|T59
|69-70-73-70
|+2
At The Open Championship
- In Niemann's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 10-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Niemann's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|74-67-71-68
|-4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|72-74-70-72
|E
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T58
|71-71-76-76
|+10
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T39
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T22
|70-78-71-73
|+4
|--
Niemann's recent performances
- Niemann has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Niemann has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Niemann has averaged 0.937 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Niemann's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.327
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.409
|0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.116
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.576
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.542
|0.937
Niemann's advanced stats and rankings
- Niemann has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.409 this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Niemann has achieved 66.11% this season.
- On the greens, Niemann has delivered a 0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.20.
- Niemann's Driving Distance average stands at 314.2 yards this season.
- He has broken par 16.67% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate is 18.33%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Niemann as of the start of The Open Championship.
