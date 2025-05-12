Joaquin Niemann betting profile: PGA Championship
Joaquin Niemann of Chile reacts after missing a putt for birdie on the fifth green during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Joaquin Niemann is set to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship, taking place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Niemann finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
Niemann's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|2023
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|2022
|T23
|68-71-72-71
|+2
|2021
|T30
|71-72-71-76
|+2
|2020
|MC
|75-69
|+4
At the PGA Championship
- In Niemann's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Niemann's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|72-74-70-72
|E
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T58
|71-71-76-76
|+10
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T39
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T22
|70-78-71-73
|+4
|--
Niemann's recent performances
- Niemann's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 4-over.
- Niemann has an average of 0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Niemann has averaged 0.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Niemann's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.589
Niemann's advanced stats and rankings
- Niemann has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 75.00% this season.
- In terms of Driving Distance, Niemann is averaging 310.6 yards off the tee in 2025.
- On the greens, Niemann is averaging 31.25 Putts Per Round this season.
- Niemann has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.28% in 2025.
- He is breaking par on 18.06% of holes played this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Niemann as of the start of the PGA Championship.
