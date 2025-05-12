PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joaquin Niemann betting profile: PGA Championship

Joaquin Niemann of Chile reacts after missing a putt for birdie on the fifth green during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Harry How/Getty Images)

    Joaquin Niemann is set to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship, taking place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Niemann finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.

    Latest odds for Niemann at the PGA Championship.

    Niemann's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3973-68-69-67-7
    2023MC74-74+8
    2022T2368-71-72-71+2
    2021T3071-72-71-76+2
    2020MC75-69+4

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Niemann's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Niemann's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2972-74-70-72E--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT5871-71-76-76+10--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT3973-68-69-67-7--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT2270-78-71-73+4--

    Niemann's recent performances

    • Niemann's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 4-over.
    • Niemann has an average of 0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Niemann has averaged 0.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Niemann's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.589

    Niemann's advanced stats and rankings

    • Niemann has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 75.00% this season.
    • In terms of Driving Distance, Niemann is averaging 310.6 yards off the tee in 2025.
    • On the greens, Niemann is averaging 31.25 Putts Per Round this season.
    • Niemann has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.28% in 2025.
    • He is breaking par on 18.06% of holes played this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Niemann as of the start of the PGA Championship.

