Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
Forme Tour: 2014
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2019 Lost to Vince Covello, Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS
Personal
- Attended Northwest High School in Fulton, Ohio.
- If not a professional golfer, would work to become a college athletic director.
- Biggest golf thrill was playing in his first PGA TOUR event (missed cut).
- Biggest thrill outside golf was graduating from college.
- Favorite course played is Pumpkin Ridge.
- Lucky charms are two ball markers that say "Dad, Chris, 3-26-05."
- Favorite TV shows include "Suits" and "Entourage" and favorite movies are "The Dark Knight," "Major League," "Caddyshack" and "Dumb & Dumber." Favorite book is Hunger Games. Favorite athletes are LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. Favorite teams are Ohio State and the three Cleveland teams; the Indians, Cavaliers and Browns. Favorite vacation spot is Maui, Hawaii. Walk-up song would be Real American, Hulk Hogan's walk-up song.
- Aspirations outside of golf include starting a foundation.
- Earliest golf memory is watching Tiger Woods play at the 2000 Bridestone Invitational.
- Supports Ohio Guidestone- Foster Care and Family Services.
- Threw out the first pitch at the Korn Ferry Tour's 2018 DAP Championship in Cleveland.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Birdied three of his final four holes for a closing 5-under 67 to finish T4 at 19-under 265 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.
- The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village: Birdied four of his final five holes for a closing 66 and a runner-up finish at 25-under 263 at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village. The finish tied his best on Tour and marked his first top-10 of the 2020 season.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Claimed the 36- and 54-hole leads at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation before going on to finish runner-up at 23-under, four strokes back of champion Mito Pereira.
2020 Season
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Birdied three of his final four holes for a closing 5-under 67 to finish T4 at 19-under 265 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.
The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village: Birdied four of his final five holes for a closing 66 and a runner-up finish at 25-under 263 at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village. The finish tied his best on Tour and marked his first top-10 of the 2020 season.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 44 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded five top-25 finishes in 24 starts, including a season-best runner-up finish at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS. Finished 47th in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: The 54-hole leader reached a playoff at 19-under at the 2019 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS but lost on the third hole with a par (to Vince Covello's birdie) to finish as runner-up. The runner-up finish was his career-best on the Korn Ferry Tour, a year after finishing third in Louisiana.
2018 Season
Finished the season at No. 62 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded two top-10 finishes in 25 starts, highlighted by a solo third at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER. Finished at No. 29 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, missing his PGA TOUR card by less than $500.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Finished T9 at the 2018 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco at 13-under 271.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Posted a solo-third at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open after carding 67-64 on the weekend to move inside the top five on the leaderboard.
2017 Season
Finished at No. 153 on the Regular Season money list after beginning 2017 with conditional status. Recorded one top-25 finish in 13 events.
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Finished T23 at the News Sentinel Open. Birdied the final hole at the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School to make it on the number (-14) and guarantee starts in 2018.
2014 Season
Cleveland Open: Aced the 16th hole in the Cleveland Open's first round in front of the home town crowd. Used an 8-iron from 151 yards. Posted a 69 and went on to finish the tournament T55.
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: In late-May, received an invitation to play in Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament in his native Ohio. Missed the cut.
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Started the final round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am tied for 34th. Fired a bogey-free 64 Sunday and moved to T9.
2013 Season
Finished second on the NGA Tour Pro Series and NGA Tour Carolina Summer series money lists. Won two tournaments, had two runners-up, one third, two fourths and a fifth-place showing.
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Finished second at the second stage Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Gautier, Miss., to advance to Finals and secure his 2014 Tour card.
Reno-Tahoe Open: Played in his first PGA TOUR event, the Reno-Tahoe Open, on a sponsor exemption (missed cut).
Amateur Highlights
- Won 16 college tournaments at Malone University in Ohio. Was a four-time NAIA All-American there (first-team three times and third-team once). Played on 2010 NAIA national champion team. Named both Jack Nicklaus Award and Arnold Palmer Award winner in 201
- In high school, Div. 2 state champion, first team all state, and four-time first team all conference, district.