Justin Lower betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Justin Lower of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Justin Lower has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, including a score of 4-over in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.
Lower's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|2023
|MC
|69-73
|E
|2022
|MC
|67-72
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Lower's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Lower has missed the cut in all three of his appearances at this event over the last three years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|67-65-70-70
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|66-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|64-71-70-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|9.500
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Lower has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged 0.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.090
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.062
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.249
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.073
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.473
|0.044
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.090 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -0.062 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
- Lower has earned 314 FedExCup Regular Season points (119th) this season and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% (127th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.