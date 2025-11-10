Justin Lower betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Justin Lower finished tied for fifth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Lower's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|65-65-68-72
|-14
|2023
|T8
|64-68-69-68
|-15
|2022
|T17
|67-68-67-73
|-9
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|67-65-70-70
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|66-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|64-71-70-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|83-84
|+27
|--
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Lower has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged 0.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.090
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.062
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.249
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.073
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.473
|0.112
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.090 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -0.062 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
- Lower has earned 314 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
