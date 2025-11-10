PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Justin Lower finished tied for fifth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Lower's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T565-65-68-72-14
    2023T864-68-69-68-15
    2022T1767-68-67-73-9

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3167-65-70-70-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT366-67-68-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-69-73-67-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-72+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4464-71-70-71-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4670-67-68-72-119.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC83-84+27--

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Lower has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged 0.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.0900.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.062-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.2490.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.073-0.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.4730.112

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.090 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -0.062 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
    • Lower has earned 314 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
