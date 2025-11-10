Justin Lower betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Lower has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.

Lower has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Lower has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.