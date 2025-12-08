Justin Lower betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Justin Lower of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Justin Lower has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Lower's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|67-65-70-70
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|66-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|64-71-70-71
|-8
|9.300
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Lower has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.459 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.100
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.032
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.255
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.085
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.472
|0.459
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.100 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -0.032 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 67.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
- Lower has earned 314 FedExCup Regular Season points (118th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.60% (133rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
