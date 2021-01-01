Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Next 25 / Floor of 5 from 151-200 (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2015
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
-
PGA TOUR: 2019
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2018 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
- 2020 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
-
2020 Defeated Max McGreevy, Club Car Championship at The Landings Club
FORME TOUR (0-1)
-
2015 Lost to Drew Weaver, Riley Wheeldon, Taylor Pendrith, Ross Beal, PC Financial Open
National Teams
- 2014 World Amateur Team Championship
Personal
- Originally from Canada. Joined Canada's development team when he was 16 alongside Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners.
- Has one sister, Stephanie.
- Is a Vancouver Canucks fan.
- Earliest golf memory was driving a cart into a pond with his dad at age five.
- Is an avid fisherman.
- His first big purchase when he won on the Korn Ferry Tour was a $5,000 Dyson vacuum.
- Favorite food is pizza and sushi.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons: Carded rounds of 65-68 on the weekend to rise to a T8 finish at 17-under 271 at the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons.
- TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Highlighted by weekend rounds of 68-69, finished T10 at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes at 10-under 278.
- The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Carded three rounds under par to finish T9 at 3-under 285 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank: Logged bookend scores of 6-under 65 and 4-under 67 and took solo second with a 13-under 271 at the Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank.
-
MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute: Held the 36-hole lead at 12-under before going on to finish T22 at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.
-
Club Car Championship at The Landings Club: Won his second career Korn Ferry Tour title with a birdie on the second playoff hole of the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club. Shot a final-round 6-under 66 and played the final eight holes of regulation at 4-under par, a run which included birdies at Nos. 17 and 18.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Shot rounds of 6-under 65 and 4-under 67 on the weekend and rallied for a T8 finish at 12-under 272.
2020 Season
-
TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons: Carded rounds of 65-68 on the weekend to rise to a T8 finish at 17-under 271 at the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons.
-
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Highlighted by weekend rounds of 68-69, finished T10 at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes at 10-under 278.
-
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Carded three rounds under par to finish T9 at 3-under 285 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.
2018 Season
Collected five top-10 finishes and 13 made cuts, including his first Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, in 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Earned his PGA TOUR card for the first time with a 14th-place finish on the Regular Season money list. Was 23rd in the final priority-ranking order.
-
Web.com Tour Championship: Finished the Web.com Tour Championship T8.
-
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Started the final round of the Nashville Golf Open eight off the lead and tied for 16th. Moved up the leaderboard with six consecutive birdies on the front nine. Arrived at the par-4 16th in a tie for the lead at 17-under and made a double bogey. Birdied the last for a T5.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Opened the Chitimacha Louisiana Open with an 8-under 63. Started the second round one shot off the lead and posted a 6-over 77. Rebounded on the weekend with rounds of 66-66 for a T6.
-
Panama Championship: Followed up his win a The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club with a T7 finish at the Panama Championship, thanks to closing rounds of 67-69.
-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Picked up first Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic in his 58th career start. Entered the final round one back of WIlly Wilcox and carded a 4-under-par 68 to edge out Sungjae Im by a stroke. His 17-under-par 271 total set a new 72-hole tournament record.
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 66 on the money list. Recorded three top-10 finishes in 24 events. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 51.
-
Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: T6 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with two top-10s in 24 starts. Was 59th on the Regular Season money list.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Won medalist honors at the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. Earned his first top-10 of the season at the LECOM Health Challenge. Shot 69-69 on the weekend for a T9.
-
Lincoln Land Charity Championship: Posted his second consecutive top-10 at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship with four rounds in the 60s - including a closing 64 - for a T10.
2015 Season
Turned professional in the spring, capturing three wins on the SwingThought.com Tour. Ended the Mackenzie Tour season ninth on the Order of Merit, with two runners-up, one third, and six top-25s and did not miss a cut in six starts. Only 21 of his 24 rounds were over par, with 19 of them in the 60s. Earned an exemption into the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. Despite not having status, made seven starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, posting three top-25s.
-
Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: Shot a final round 64 to T4 at the Cape Breton Celtic Classic.
-
Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial: Shared first-round lead at The Wildfire Invitational with an 8-under 64 before finishing T18.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Held the 36-hole lead at the WinCo Foods Portland Open, eventually finishing T13.
-
ATB Financial Classic: Earned status for the remainder of the season by placing among the top-three non-members on the Order of Merit through six events. Returned to the Mackenzie Tour with a strong showing (T3) at the ATB Financial Classic.
-
Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist: Carded a third-round 62 to share the 54-hole lead at the Bayview Place Island Savings Open. Posted a second consecutive runner-up finish (T2) on the Mackenzie Tour.
-
PC Financial Open: Playing on a sponsor's exemption at the Mackenzie Tour's PC Financial Open, carded a final-round 69 to earn a spot into a five-way playoff. Eliminated on the third playoff hole with a par to Drew Weaver's birdie, finishing T2.
Amateur Highlights
- At Barry University in Miami, Fla., recorded nine individual titles and played on two NCAA Division II championship teams. Also claimed the Phil Mickelson Award as Division II Most Outstanding Freshman in 2013 and Division II Jack Nicklaus Award for 2014.
- In junior golf, won the British Columbia Junior Boys Championship, B.C. Men's Amateur Championship, CN Future Links Pacific Championship, Callaway World Junior Golf Championship and Canadian Juvenile Boys Championship, all in 2010. In 2011, won the B.C. J