46M AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 with the chance to compete in this qualifying event.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Svensson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-71-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2168-68-64-70-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5670-70-68-71-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-77+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1460-75-68-65-1652
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-68-70-69-89.3

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.541 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.253-0.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2380.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.255-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.579-0.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.338-0.541

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.253 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.238 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 69.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranked 157th by breaking par 20.46% of the time.
    • Svensson has earned 158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 161st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

