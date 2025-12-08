Adam Svensson betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 with the chance to compete in this qualifying event.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Svensson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|68-68-64-70
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T56
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|60-75-68-65
|-16
|52
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|9.3
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.541 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.253
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.238
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.255
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.579
|-0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.338
|-0.541
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.253 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.238 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 69.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranked 157th by breaking par 20.46% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 161st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
