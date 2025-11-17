Adam Svensson betting profile: The RSM Classic
Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson won The RSM Classic in 2023 with a score of 19-under. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of returning to championship form at the 2025 RSM Classic.
Svensson's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|2023
|1
|73-64-62-64
|-19
|2022
|MC
|71-68
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 19-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|68-68-64-70
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T56
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|60-75-68-65
|-16
|52
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|9.3
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top-twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.599 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.235
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.230
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.274
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.559
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.289
|-0.599
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.235 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.230 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Svensson delivered a 0.274 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 20.42% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
