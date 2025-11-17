Adam Svensson betting profile: The RSM Classic

Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.235 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.230 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.26% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Svensson delivered a 0.274 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR.

On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 20.42% of the time.