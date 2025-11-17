PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson won The RSM Classic in 2023 with a score of 19-under. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of returning to championship form at the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Svensson at The RSM Classic.

    Svensson's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5370-71-70-68-3
    2023173-64-62-64-19
    2022MC71-68-3

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 19-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2168-68-64-70-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5670-70-68-71-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-77+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1460-75-68-65-1652
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-68-70-69-89.3
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-70-4--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top-twenty once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.599 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.235-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.230-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.2740.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.559-0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.289-0.599

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.235 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.230 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Svensson delivered a 0.274 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 20.42% of the time.
    • Svensson has earned 158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

