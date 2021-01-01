|
Erik van Rooyen
Full Name
van-ROY-in
Pronunciation
6 ft, 3 in
190 cm
Height
194 lbs
88 kg
Weight
February 21, 1990
Birthday
31
AGE
Bellville, South Africa
Birthplace
Johannesburg, South Africa
Residence
Wife, Rose; Valerie
Family
University of Minnesota
College
2013
Turned Pro
$1,611,657
Career Earnings
Johannesburg, South Africa
City Plays From
Exempt status
International Victories (3)
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Recorded one top-10 and earned enough non-member FedExCup points to secure membership for the 2020-21 season via the Top 125 Non-Member category. Accepted Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the season following a T20 at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Made six cuts in 11 starts, with his best result of the season coming at the WGC-Mexico Championship (T3).
2019 Season