×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Erik van Rooyen
Erik van Rooyen

Erik van Rooyen

South AfricaSouth Africa
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 3  in
190 cm
Height
194 lbs
88 kg
Weight
31
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
University of Minnesota
College
Bellville, South Africa
Birthplace
6  ft, 3  in
190 cm
Height
194 lbs
88 kg
Weight
31
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
University of Minnesota
College
Bellville, South Africa
Birthplace
139
FEDEXCUP Rank
333
FEDEXCUP Points
OWGR102
OWGR
71.005
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Erik van Rooyen
Erik van Rooyen
South AfricaSouth Africa
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Erik van Rooyen

Full Name

van-ROY-in

Pronunciation

6  ft, 3  in

190 cm

Height

194 lbs

88 kg

Weight

February 21, 1990

Birthday

31

AGE

Bellville, South Africa

Birthplace

Johannesburg, South Africa

Residence

Wife, Rose; Valerie

Family

University of Minnesota

College

2013

Turned Pro

$1,611,657

Career Earnings

Johannesburg, South Africa

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • PGA TOUR: Top 125 non-member 2019-20 (thru 2020-21)

International Victories (3)

  • 2017 Eye of Africa PGA Championship
  • 2017 Hainan Open
  • 2019 Scandinavian Invitation

National Teams

  • 2018 World Cup

Personal

  • Born in Bellville, South Africa, a suburb of Cape Town. Grew up playing all sports in season in South Africa, including rugby, cricket and track and field, before focusing solely on golf.
  • Starting competing at age 14 and played college golf at the University of Minnesota where he met his wife, Rose.
  • Self-taught guitarist since the age of 14. Loves playing music by the Foo Fighters, AC/DC and Guns N' Roses.

Special Interests

  • Enjoys outdoors, playing guitar and spending time with his wife and family on weeks off.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Recorded one top-10 and earned enough non-member FedExCup points to secure membership for the 2020-21 season via the Top 125 Non-Member category. Accepted Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the season following a T20 at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Made six cuts in 11 starts, with his best result of the season coming at the WGC-Mexico Championship (T3).

  • World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Earned his first career top-five on the PGA TOUR with a T3 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Co-led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.77) and Total Eagles (2).

2019 Season

  • Scandinavian Invitation: Birdied the 72nd hole to earn his maiden European Tour title at the Scandinavian Invitation. Finished one shot ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick with a final-round 6-under 64. Climbed inside the top 10of the Race to Dubai Rankings Presented by Rolex with the victory. Marked the 150th European Tour victory by a South African.
  • PGA Championship: Earned his first top-10 in a major in just his second major championship start, finishing T8 at the PGA Championship at Bethpage State Park Black Course .