12H AGO

Horses for Courses: Keep an eye on these past champions at World Wide Technology Championship

4 Min Read

Horses for Courses

Golfbet Roundtable: Picks for World Wide Technology

Golfbet Roundtable: Picks for World Wide Technology

    Written by Mike Glasscott

    The 19th edition of the World Wide Technology Championship returns to El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas in Los Cabos, Mexico. The Tiger Woods design overlooking the Pacific Ocean plays 7,452 yards to a par of 72 and will host the event for the third consecutive year. Previous winners Austin Eckroat (2024) and Erik van Rooyen (2023) pace the field of 120 players. Let’s dig in to see who else plays well South of the Border.

    Highlighted by a closing round of 63, reigning champion Eckroat (+3500) posted 24-under, producing four rounds in the 60s and circling 30 birdies against only four bogeys. It was only his second top-25 payday in two years (T23, 2023). His winning formula included staking 60 of 72 greens in regulation (T8 in GIR) and needing only 112 putts (T3). After eight rounds at El Cardonal, Eckroat has birdied 51 of 144 holes and posted every round in the 60s.

    Birdie average

    Players listed below are competing this week.

    RankPlayerFanDuel Odds
    5Taylor Montgomery+8000
    7Keith Mitchell+4000
    8Jesper Svensson+4500
    9Michael Thorbjorsen+1900
    16Kevin Yu+2500
    22Matti Schmid+7000
    T23Wyndham Clark+3000
    T26Rico Hoey+2200
    T26Isaiah Salinda+8000
    T33Max Greyserman+2000

    The par-72 El Cardonal layout played almost two shots (70.256) below par in 2024 after playing more than three shots under par (68.993) on debut in 2023. Over the last two seasons, the fairways ranked either first or second easiest to hit, besides the Plantation Course at Kapalua. The generous landing areas allow players to attack the proper areas on the enormous Paspalum putting surfaces. Only the greens at Kapalua were hit in regulation more frequently on TOUR the last two years.

    Van Rooyen (+10000), the 2023 champion, signed for 27-under 261 in perfect scoring conditions in the first edition at El Cardonal. The South African used a 64 in Round 2 and a closing round of 63 to win by two shots. He used three eagles to set the mark for best winning total and margin of victory. Like Eckroat, he ended the week T3 with 110 total putts (ShotLink is NOT in use). He returned in 2024, making the cut and earning a share of 64th.

    Strokes Gained: Putting

    Players listed below are competing this week

    RankPlayerFanDuel Odds
    2Taylor Montgomery+10000
    7Nico Echavarria+3300
    8Brandt Snedeker+8000
    9Sam Ryder+7000
    10Sami Valimaki+8000
    11Frankie Capan III+30000
    14Matt Kuchar+6000
    17Jacob Bridgeman+3500
    18Ben Griffin+1100
    21Thorbjorn Olesen+2500

    The Paspalum putting surfaces average 8,300 square feet, second only to Kapalua's Plantation Course in size. Players who can get hot with the flat stick and effectively lag putts will contend. Both winners ranked T3 in Total Putts. With perfect weather conditions forecast, the winner of the putting contest will lift the trophy on Sunday.

    Carson Young (+8000) shot 61 in Round 2 in 2024 to set the course record. Following up with 67 in Round 3, Young shared the 54-hole lead to play from the final group on Sunday. Closing with 65, he signed for 23-under and fell one shot short of catching Eckroat to force a playoff. Posting 20-under par in the 2023 event, he shared ninth place and is the only player in the field this week to finish in the top 10 in both events at El Cardonal. He also owns top-10 Paspalum finishes at the Puerto Rico Open and Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Justin Lower (+7500) played with Young in the final group in 2024 and shared second. Closing with 63-65, he finished the week ranked in the top 10 in fairways, GIR and total putts. He cashed T23 in the 2023 edition. Lower loves Paspalum. He earned T3 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and T4 at the Corales Puntacana Championship, both on Paspalum, in 2024.

    Oddsmaker’s extras

    Matt Kuchar (+6000): The savvy veteran owns 50 birdies in two visits, including 30 in 2023. The 54-hole co-leader in 2023 finished T2 and returned with T30 in 2024.

    Camilo Villegas (+40000): He opened with 64-64 in 2023 and played with Kuchar from the final group. His 29 birdies helped him to a share of second place.

    Max Greyserman (+2000): He posted 22-under and finished fourth in 2024 while leading the field in overall putting, putting average and one-putt percentage.

    Doug Ghim (+6000), Beau Hossler (+7000): Both players tied for 15th place in 2023. Both players tied for 20th place in 2024.

    Ben Griffin (+1100): The betting favorite as of Wednesday morning, he cashed T24 in 2024 after T23 in 2023. His best round in eight loops was 63 in Round 2 in 2024.

    Andrew Putnam (+8000): The 2023 edition saw him post 27 birdies, match the course record, and share fifth place. He did not play in 2024.

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-522-4700 today.

