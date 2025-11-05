Horses for Courses: Keep an eye on these past champions at World Wide Technology Championship

Carson Young (+8000) shot 61 in Round 2 in 2024 to set the course record. Following up with 67 in Round 3, Young shared the 54-hole lead to play from the final group on Sunday. Closing with 65, he signed for 23-under and fell one shot short of catching Eckroat to force a playoff. Posting 20-under par in the 2023 event, he shared ninth place and is the only player in the field this week to finish in the top 10 in both events at El Cardonal. He also owns top-10 Paspalum finishes at the Puerto Rico Open and Mexico Open at Vidanta.