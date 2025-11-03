Erik van Rooyen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Erik van Rooyen has struggled at the World Wide Technology Championship, finishing tied for 64th in 2024 and missing the cut in 2023. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 looking to improve upon his past performances at this event.
van Rooyen's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T64
|68-71-71-75
|-3
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|66
|71-68-73-73
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|74-69-71-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|69-69-74-70
|-6
|2.050
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|75-64-74-65
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-79
|+7
|--
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 36th with a score of 2-under.
- van Rooyen has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.387 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has averaged -1.643 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.186
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.017
|-0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.026
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.401
|-1.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.224
|-1.643
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.186 (60th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, van Rooyen sported a 0.017 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 22.81% of the time.
- van Rooyen has earned 634 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, which ranks him 68th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.