Erik van Rooyen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.186 (60th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, van Rooyen sported a 0.017 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 22.81% of the time.