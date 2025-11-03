PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa tees off on the third hole on day four of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 14, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Warren Little/Getty Images)



    Erik van Rooyen returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Van Rooyen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Van Rooyen's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3368-66-71-71-4
    2021769-67-62-72-14

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished seventh at 14-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship6671-68-73-73-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6274-69-71-71+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D73+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-68+1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7869-69-74-70-62.050
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3675-64-74-65-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-79+7--

    Van Rooyen's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 36th with a score of 2-under.
    • Van Rooyen has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Van Rooyen has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Van Rooyen has averaged -0.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.186-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.0170.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.026-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.401-1.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.224-0.908

    Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.186 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a 0.017 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 22.81% of the time.
    • Van Rooyen has earned 634 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

