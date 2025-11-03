Erik van Rooyen betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen of South Africa tees off on the third hole on day four of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 14, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen returns to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, set to tee off at TPC Southwind from Aug. 7-10, 2025. Van Rooyen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd.
Van Rooyen's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|68-66-71-71
|-4
|2021
|7
|69-67-62-72
|-14
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished seventh at 14-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|66
|71-68-73-73
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|74-69-71-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|69-69-74-70
|-6
|2.050
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|75-64-74-65
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-79
|+7
|--
Van Rooyen's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 36th with a score of 2-under.
- Van Rooyen has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged -0.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.186
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.017
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.026
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.401
|-1.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.224
|-0.908
Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.186 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a 0.017 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 22.81% of the time.
- Van Rooyen has earned 634 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.