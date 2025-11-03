Erik van Rooyen betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 36th with a score of 2-under.

Van Rooyen has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Van Rooyen has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.