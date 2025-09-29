Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Erik van Rooyen of South Africa interacts with his caddie, Alex Gaugert as they prepare for the second shot on the first hole on day four of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 14, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen is set to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. This will be his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is van Rooyen's first time competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|74-69-71-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|69-69-74-70
|-6
|2.050
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|75-64-74-65
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-79
|+7
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|65-70-73-68
|-4
|22.656
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Truist Championship, where he tied for 34th with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has an average of -1.156 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.203
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.068
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.026
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.398
|-1.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.152
|-1.501
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.203 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a 0.068 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 66.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 23.12% of the time.
- van Rooyen has accumulated 634 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 68th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
