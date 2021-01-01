Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, The Genesis Invitational (thru 2023-24)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2014

2014 Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

2019 Wells Fargo Championship

Wells Fargo Championship 2021 The Genesis Invitational

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2014 BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation

BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation 2016 Rust-Oleum Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

2021 Defeated Tony Finau, The Genesis Invitational

National Teams

2013 Walker Cup

Personal

Is a 2009 graduate of Valencia (Calif.) High School.

Earliest golf memory is Tiger Woods winning the 1997 Masters.

Favorite course played is The National GL of America, host of the 2013 Walker Cup. Favorite TV shows are "The Office" and "Friends." Favorite movies are the Harry Potter series. Favorite city is San Diego. Favorite quote is "Winners never quit, quitters never win."

Carries two coins with him as a good luck charm. One is from 1991, the birth year of his wife, Lacey, and one from 2018, the year he got Scotty, his yellow lab.

Watches all sports (mostly professional) and is a big fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers. Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda made a promise to him in 2017 that he would call him when he won his first PGA TOUR event, and did so following the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship.

Met his caddie, Joe Greiner, when he was six years old playing golf in Valencia, California.

Knows more about reality television than he cares to admit due to watching so much with his wife, Lacey.

Special Interests

Going to the gym, basketball

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Valspar Championship: Finished T6 at the Valspar Championship after missing the cut in each of his previous three starts (2014, 2015, 2019).

Finished T6 at the Valspar Championship after missing the cut in each of his previous three starts (2014, 2015, 2019). The Genesis Invitational: Defeated Tony Finau in a playoff to win The Genesis Invitational, earning his second PGA TOUR title and first since the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship. Victory came in his 110th career start at the age of 30 years, 3 months, 2 days. Missed a 3-foot, 4-inch birdie putt at the 72nd hole before advancing to the playoff. Was the only player in the field to record four under-par scores. Co-led the field in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.08).

Defeated Tony Finau in a playoff to win The Genesis Invitational, earning his second PGA TOUR title and first since the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship. Victory came in his 110th career start at the age of 30 years, 3 months, 2 days. Missed a 3-foot, 4-inch birdie putt at the 72nd hole before advancing to the playoff. Was the only player in the field to record four under-par scores. Co-led the field in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.08). The American Express: Held a share of the lead after the third round of The American Express before finishing T21. Marked his second career 54-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR and first since winning the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Valspar Championship: Finished T6 at the Valspar Championship after missing the cut in each of his previous three starts (2014, 2015, 2019).

Finished T6 at the Valspar Championship after missing the cut in each of his previous three starts (2014, 2015, 2019). The Genesis Invitational: Defeated Tony Finau in a playoff to win The Genesis Invitational, earning his second PGA TOUR title and first since the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship. Victory came in his 110th career start at the age of 30 years, 3 months, 2 days. Missed a 3-foot, 4-inch birdie putt at the 72nd hole before advancing to the playoff. Was the only player in the field to record four under-par scores. Co-led the field in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.08).

Defeated Tony Finau in a playoff to win The Genesis Invitational, earning his second PGA TOUR title and first since the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship. Victory came in his 110th career start at the age of 30 years, 3 months, 2 days. Missed a 3-foot, 4-inch birdie putt at the 72nd hole before advancing to the playoff. Was the only player in the field to record four under-par scores. Co-led the field in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.08). The American Express: Held a share of the lead after the third round of The American Express before finishing T21. Marked his second career 54-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR and first since winning the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship.

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season and advanced to the BMW Championship for the second time, ending his season at No. 70 in the FedExCup standings. Made 14 of 21 cuts and recorded four top-10s, highlighted by a T3 at the 3M Open.

The Genesis Invitational: Finished T5 at The Genesis Invitational, his first top-10 in four starts at the event. Marked his first top-five on TOUR since winning the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship.

2019 Season

Earned first career PGA TOUR title at the Wells Fargo Championship and advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career, concluding the season at No. 60 in the FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship. Recorded two top-10 finishes and made 16 cuts in 25 starts.

Wells Fargo Championship: Won first PGA TOUR title at the Wells Fargo Championship, defeating Joel Dahmen by three strokes. Victory came in his 69th start at the age of 28 years, 5 months, 16 days. Became the fifth player to make the Wells Fargo Championship his first win on TOUR. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 2.472 per round, averaging more than two strokes in that category for the first time on TOUR. Shared the 54-hole lead with Dahmen and Jason Dufner, holding at least a share of the lead for the first time.

Won first PGA TOUR title at the Wells Fargo Championship, defeating Joel Dahmen by three strokes. Victory came in his 69th start at the age of 28 years, 5 months, 16 days. Became the fifth player to make the Wells Fargo Championship his first win on TOUR. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 2.472 per round, averaging more than two strokes in that category for the first time on TOUR. Shared the 54-hole lead with Dahmen and Jason Dufner, holding at least a share of the lead for the first time. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Finished T10 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (nine strokes behind champion Phil Mickelson) for his first top-10 on TOUR since the 2015 Sony Open in Hawaii (T6).

2018 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 27 starts, 15 cuts made and three top-10 finishes. Secured his return to the PGA TOUR for the 2018-19 season with a 15th-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list. Was 26th in the final priority-ranking order.

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Finished seventh at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco at 15-under 269.

Finished seventh at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco at 15-under 269. DAP Championship presented by NewBrick: Finished T6 at 9-under 271 to earn a return to the PGA TOUR at the DAP Championship presented by NewBrick.

Finished T6 at 9-under 271 to earn a return to the PGA TOUR at the DAP Championship presented by NewBrick. The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: After a second-round 75 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, rebounded with 67-70 for a T7.

2016 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 21 starts, one win, four top-25s and 10 cuts made. Was 42nd in the final priority-ranking order. Locked up his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with a 22nd-place finish on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.

Rust-Oleum Championship: Came from seven shots back on Sunday to win the Rust-Oleum Championship by one shot with rounds of 71-69-68-67--275 (-13). Charged into contention with a bogey-free, 4-under 32 on the front nine that included a chip-in birdie at the par-5 9th hole. Made back-to-back birdies at the par-5 14th and 15th to take the outright lead. Bogeyed the 17th hole but posted 13-under and waited 45 minutes to see if it would hold. It did, earning his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory and vaulting him inside the top 10 on the money list.

Came from seven shots back on Sunday to win the Rust-Oleum Championship by one shot with rounds of 71-69-68-67--275 (-13). Charged into contention with a bogey-free, 4-under 32 on the front nine that included a chip-in birdie at the par-5 9th hole. Made back-to-back birdies at the par-5 14th and 15th to take the outright lead. Bogeyed the 17th hole but posted 13-under and waited 45 minutes to see if it would hold. It did, earning his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory and vaulting him inside the top 10 on the money list. United Leasing & Finance Championship: Finished T7 at the United Leasing & Finance Championship for his first top-10 since the 2014 Brasil Champions. Recorded a final-round 64 to move 14 spots up the leaderboard.

2015 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 27 starts, highlighted by one top-10 finish. Missed the Playoffs after finishing No. 163 in the FedExCup standings. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, opened with a T52, then missed two cuts and withdrew from the finale at TPC Sawgrass. Finished 95th on the Finals money list.

Sony Open in Hawaii: Recorded his first top-10 finish of the season with a career-best T6 as the Sony Open in Hawaii. Week highlighted by a career-best on the PGA TOUR–a third-round, 7-under 63. Posted all four rounds in the 60s to finish at 12-under 268, 13 strokes behind runaway winner Jimmy Walker.

2014 Season

Finished his Korn Ferry Tour season with 18 starts, one win, three top-10s, seven top-25s and 13 cuts made. Made his professional debut on the PGA TOUR on a sponsor's exemption in October 2013 at the Frys.com Open, where he finished T9 and earned a top-10 spot in the following week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He finished T30 in Las Vegas. The two starts were worth $171,450. He continued pursuit of Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR in January but missed four cuts and finished 71st and T48 in his next six starts. His seventh and last available PGA TOUR sponsor exemption came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April, leaving him with 136 FedExCup points. He needed a total of 278 points to secure Special Temporary Membership but turned his attention to the Korn Ferry Tour full time beginning in May. Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card for the first time at the conclusion of the Regular Season in late August (17th on the money list).

Stonebrae Classic: Recorded 68-66-63 and was in 10th place heading into the final round of the Stonebrae Classic. Made a birdie on the 72nd hole for 66 and a T8.

Recorded 68-66-63 and was in 10th place heading into the final round of the Stonebrae Classic. Made a birdie on the 72nd hole for 66 and a T8. BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Two weeks later, fired a bogey-free, 8-under 63 in the final round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am to overtake a host of leaders and earn his first Tour title. Started the final round at Thornblade Club two shots off the pace but moved into contention quickly with an eagle and two birdies in his first four holes. Went on to post a 20-under 266 total, one better than fellow rookie Jonathan Randolph. Earned the win in just his sixth career Tour start and fifth of the season. Victory was worth $117,000 and vaulted him from No. 64 to No. 9 on the money list. Partnered with Janet Jones-Gretzky to also win the Pro-Am portion of the event.

Two weeks later, fired a bogey-free, 8-under 63 in the final round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am to overtake a host of leaders and earn his first Tour title. Started the final round at Thornblade Club two shots off the pace but moved into contention quickly with an eagle and two birdies in his first four holes. Went on to post a 20-under 266 total, one better than fellow rookie Jonathan Randolph. Earned the win in just his sixth career Tour start and fifth of the season. Victory was worth $117,000 and vaulted him from No. 64 to No. 9 on the money list. Partnered with Janet Jones-Gretzky to also win the Pro-Am portion of the event. South Georgia Classic presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: First Korn Ferry Tour top-10 of the year came in his fourth start, at the South Georgia Classic in late March. Was one back entering Sunday after rounds of 67-68-70. A final-round 73 left him seventh.

2013 Season

In August, played in his lone Korn Ferry Tour event, the Mylan Classic (missed cut).

Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: In December, rebounded from an opening-round 72 to claim a top-10 finish (T6) at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament Finals.

2012 Season

Though not in contention in any, made the cut in all four Finals' events, with his best results a T25 and a T27.

Amateur Highlights