TGL Match 4 preview: Jupiter Links Golf Club makes Season 2 debut against New York Golf Club
TGL presented by SoFi has already seen a host of clutch shots and memorable moments this year, but the new season is just getting started. The action continues at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday with Jupiter Links Golf Club teeing it up for the first time in 2026, matched up against New York Golf Club. Two-time PGA TOUR winner and Jupiter, Florida, resident Askhay Bhatia will join Max Homa and Kevin Kisner as an alternate for Jupiter Links.
New York dropped its opener 6-4 against Atlanta Drive Golf Club in a back-and-forth match that came down to the final hole. Both teams look to capture their first win of the season.
Tuesday night also marks the first appearance of the season for Tiger Woods. The 15-time major winner is still recovering from a back procedure but plans to be at SoFi Center in a non-playing role for every Jupiter match until he’s ready to play again. He’ll be mic’d up all night to interact with fans, teammates and the ESPN broadcasters, reacting to the match in real time with feedback and thoughts on strategy and execution.
How to watch Jupiter Links vs. New York?
Tuesday, Jan. 13: 7 p.m.; ESPN
Who is playing for Jupiter Links and New York?
Jupiter Links
1. Akshay Bhatia (alternate)
2. Max Homa
3. Kevin Kisner
New York
1. Rickie Fowler
2. Matt Fitzpatrick
3. Cameron Young
What are the singles matchups?
- Bhatia vs. Fowler: They start at the par-5 "Boomerang." Fowler has a little more pop off the tee and may have a small advantage. But Bhatia is a wizard with the irons and should be pleased to see the 13th, "Straight Up," a par-4 that’s all about the second shot.
- Homa vs. Fitzpatrick: A risk-reward par-5 that’s already claimed a few tee shots awaits at the 11th, "Loot on the Line." Fitzpatrick is one of the most analytical players in the game and has likely already thought out various scenarios based on the score. The data won’t help much at "Cenote," the par-3 14th, where players can bang driver into a massive backstop that feeds tee shots back to the green.
- Kisner vs. Young: Both players finished tied in greens in regulation during Season 1 and should be evenly matched at the par-3 12th – "Set in Stone." Young’s sizeable distance advantage will come into play at the last, "Sterling," a shorter par-5 where players must avoid the skinny bunker running directly through the middle of the fairway.
What is the course setup?
Players begin at "Hatchet," a 448-yard par-4 that’s in the rotation for the first time this season. The fairway is generous, but the green is protected by water and makes for awkward approach shots on less-than-ideal tee shots.
New-look "The Spear" plays as the second, while we’ll see the debut of a new team hole at the fourth – "The Jup Life" – a nod to what’s become perhaps the most bustling hub for professional golfers in North America. The 588-yard par-5 is set on an inlet with surrounding boats and a lighthouse that can serve as an aiming point for players. The fairway pinches in at the 300-yard mark, and those trying for the green in two will be taking on a tricky island green.
The par-4 eighth, "Stinger," is back in the rotation, and players are now just 2-for-6 getting it under the rock and in play off the tee. Atlanta alternate Chris Gotterup showed us the way last week with a beautifully-flighted 1-iron underneath the overhanging rock.
New York gets its second crack at their team hole, "Big Apple," at the ninth. They picked up a point at the 604-yard par-5 with a tap-in par in the first match against Atlanta.
The par-5 "Boomerang" is back in the rotation for the first time this season, while No. 14, the new par-3 "Cenote," is in play for the fourth consecutive match.