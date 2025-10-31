Assessing top-100 bubble with three events left in FedExCup Fall

There’s a good chance we could see more than five that are currently projected. The margins are slim for a wide swath of the bubble boys. David Lipsky (No. 100) has 479 FedExCup points, while Kuchar (No. 120) has 386 points. That deficit could be erased by a single solo-sixth performance (100 FedExCup points) or three consecutive solo-27th finishes (32.5 points each), though that assumes nobody between Lipsky and Kuchar would amass enough points to jump ahead themselves. Still, it’s a reminder that significant movement is still possible. Whether it actually happens is another story – one that will play out over the next three weeks. Buckle up.