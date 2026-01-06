Cobra adds to 3D-printed iron range with Tour-inspired 3DP MB, X models
4 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron
Cobra continues the pursuit of 3D-printed technology in golf with two new additions to the 3DP iron family: the 3DP MB and 3DP X models. The two new models join the 3DP TOUR – the first commercial in-line 3DP iron that combines a blade shape with game-improvement forgiveness tailored for a range of players from TOUR pros to mid-handicappers. With the addition of the new lines, Cobra now offers 3D-printed irons for a range of golfers and the ability to create combo sets through the bag.
Here's everything you need to know about 3DP MB, 3DP X models.
Max Homa and Tour-inspired
Like the 3D-printed TOUR irons created for Cobra staffer Max Homa when he joined the team at the start of the 2025 season, the new MB and X models utilize the same 3D-printing technology to deliver the look and feel of forged players' irons with the forgiveness and enhanced distance of much larger designs.
The 3DP MB shaping is based on the prototype MB clubhead made for Homa, which has slightly more offset and a thinner topline than other Cobra blades from the past.
“The first time we hit them, I told (Ben) Schomin (pro tour services manager for Cobra Golf) they felt really good, and they were performing good, the numbers were great, all that was good,” Homa said in Hawaii last season. “But I was just like – it was kind of a throwaway comment – that it was just going to take me a minute to get used to the topline, because it’s a lot thicker than the ones I had used for 20-some years.
“So, a month later, Schomin came out with these that look way thinner on the top, and they look just like what I had been looking at for a while. And then after that, I kind of got past my biggest worry.”
The X model is similar in size and shape to Cobra’s KING TEC X iron but features a level of forgiveness that exceeds that of Cobra's DS-ADAPT MAX game-improvement irons.
“We’re excited to offer these two new innovative iron models that build on the tremendous success of our 3DP Tour irons,” said Ryan Roach, director of innovation at Cobra Golf. “With the addition of the MB and X, we now have a 3D-printed model that can fit the vast majority of players, allowing just about any golfer to benefit from the performance advantages of 3D-printing technology.”
Technology behind 3D lineup
With the use of 3D printing, Cobra has said to have made a muscle-back designed iron that combines “player-preferred shaping, feel and precision with enough playability and forgiveness.”
A one-piece construction is 3D printed from 316 stainless steel with an internal lattice core that allows for a soft, forged feel and the ability to reposition weight in the heel and toe with tungsten to achieve a high moment of inertia (MOI) and lower center of gravity for stability on off-center hits.
The 3DP X irons use the same technology to create a game-improvement iron with high launch in a sleek package. The 3DP X irons, which are 3D-printed using a direct metal laser sintering process, feature a one-piece design without the addition of a face insert like other game-improvement irons. Instead, the internal lattice structure was created for weight savings and improved weight distribution, and supports the thin face design, enabling performance and forgiveness without sacrificing feel. The 3DP X irons feature tungsten weights in the toe and hosel, increasing MOI and stability on off-center hits.
Ability to combo in full 3D
With three categories in the 3DP lineup, ranging from a muscle-back design through to super game-improvement, Cobra has adjusted loft and lies for each line to make combining sets easier than before.
“Cobra Golf has always been driven by innovation,” said Dan Ladd, president of Cobra Golf. “The fact that we are the first OEM to offer a full range of 3D-printed irons that exceed the performance of comparable, traditionally made irons clearly shows our level of dedication to making the very best performing gear in golf.”
For the perfect combination of all three sets, Cobra believes that the 3DP X works best in the long irons with weaker lofts and flatter lies, while leaving the 3DP Tour irons standard through the middle of the bag. If adding a 3DP MBs to 8-iron and below, Cobra recommends the best performance comes by strengthening the lofts and keeping the lies as standard.
The new 3DP MB and 3DP X irons will be available for pre-sale on Jan. 6 and at retailers on Jan. 9.