Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Past champion
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Prior Year 151-200 FedExCup Points (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
-
PGA TOUR: 2017
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship
Personal
- Became the second Texas Longhorn from the 2012 National Championship team to earn his PGA TOUR card following Jordan Spieth.
- Has a twin sister named Casey.
- Is involved with the Clayton Dabney Foundation and the Wounded Warrior Foundation.
- Would like to trade places with his grandfather for a day because "he's figured it all out."
- Favorite teams are the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns.
- While in college he worked at Brook Hollow GC mowing fairways and cutting holes.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
In his second season on TOUR, made 10 cuts in 25 starts, failing to crack the top 25. Finished No. 182 in the FedExCup.
2017 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 28 starts, with his rookie season highlighted by his first career PGA TOUR victory. Was one of 12 rookies to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. Finished the season No. 87 in the FedExCup standings.
-
Dell Technologies Championship: Season ended following a T30 at the Dell Technologies Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event.
-
The Honda Classic: En route to claiming a share of the first-round lead of The Honda Classic at 6-under 64, became the first player in tournament history to hit all 18 greens in regulation at PGA National. Finished in 70th after struggling the rest of the way with rounds of 76-71-80.
-
Sanderson Farms Championship: Overcame a 1-over 73 in the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship with a 9-under 63 in round two. Put an exclamation point on the week with a bogey-free, 7-under 65 in the final round to win by four strokes over Greg Owen and Luke List at 20-under 268. With the win, became the fourth player in the previous six years to make the Sanderson Farms Championship his first TOUR win and third consecutive, joining Nick Taylor in 2014 and Peter Malnati in 2015.
-
Safeway Open: In his first start as a rookie on the PGA TOUR and just seventh overall, opened with a bogey-free, 5-under 67 at the Safeway Open in the season's first event, before ultimately finishing T8 with four others. Was one of 14 rookies to make the cut and the lone rookie to finish in the top 10.
2016 Season
Finished 40th on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour priority list, securing his 2016-17 PGA TOUR card following six top-25s in 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Season was highlighted by two top-five performances, including a runner-up.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: In the third event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, entered the final round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship T19 at 3-under and opened with back-to-back bogeys. Played Nos. 6-12 in 7-under par to move within two shots of the lead. Finished T5 at 8-under to earn $35,125 and move inside the top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list.
-
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Held a one-shot lead with two holes to play at the United Leasing & Finance Championship before closing bogey-bogey to finish one shot back of winner Seamus Power.
2015 Season
Opened the season making the cut in three of his first six Korn Ferry Tour events. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, the Portland form did not carry over. Made the cut in three of the four events, posting a T21 and pair of T52s. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one third-place finish, five top-10s, 11 top-25s and 16 cuts made. Was 31st on the combined final money list.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: A gallant final-round 65 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open that included four birdies and no bogeys over his last eight holes came within a razor-thin margin of securing the final available PGA TOUR card. Was nudged to 27th, a mere $1,067 out of the 25th spot.
-
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Was 30th in earnings heading to the Regular Season finale in Portland, after a missed cut in Knoxville.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Had another top 10 (T10) at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
-
Digital Ally Open: T23 in Kansas City.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: T18 in Utah.
-
Stonebrae Classic: A week later, finished T6 at the Stonebrae Classic. Entered the final round tied for 21st. Carded a 66 on Sunday that included an eagle on the last hole to move inside the top 10.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Next top-10 came in July, at the Albertsons Boise Open. Carded 67-66-68, making just two bogeys over his first 54 holes. Torched Hillcrest CC on Sunday with a final-round 62 that vaulted him to a T3 finish and from 70th to 33rd on the money list.
-
AT&T Byron Nelson: Made the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson (T78) in late May.
-
Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Also made PGA TOUR start in his home state at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial (missed cut).
-
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: In early May, recorded his first Korn Ferry Tour top-10 (T9) at the United Leasing Championship in Indiana.
-
Shell Houston Open: Received a sponsor exemption to play the next week at the PGA TOUR's Shell Houston Open, where he recorded a T42 on rounds of 69-69-71-73, to earn $21,235.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: T11 in his last, the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, which featured a third-round 64.
2014 Season
Played in nine tournaments on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, making six cuts.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T8 at the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December. Improved 20 spots after firing a final-day 65.
-
U.S. Open: Qualified for the U.S. Open. Posted three consecutive 72s and a closing 69 to finish T21 at Pinehurst. Picked up a check for $98,598.
-
67 Arturo Calle Colombian Open presentado por Diners Club: His best finish on PGA Tour Latinoamerica was a T17, which came at the 67 Arturo Calle Colombian Open.
2013 Season
-
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Made his first PGA TOUR start at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Missed the cuts after shooting rounds of 71-77.
Amateur Highlights
- Two-time member of Texas' national championship teams (2012-13) and a two-time All-American (2010 and 2013). Was also a member of the 2010 NCAA All-Freshman team.
- Recipient of the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Year Award (2010).