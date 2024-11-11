Cody Gribble betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 04: Cody Gribble of the United States putts on the fourth green during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Cody Gribble placed 45th in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, shooting a 11-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at Port Royal Golf Course .
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Gribble's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- In 2023, Gribble finished 45th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Gribble's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|45
|69-64-71-69
|-11
|10/27/2022
|MC
|66-72
|-4
Gribble's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Gribble has an average finish of 47th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Gribble has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- Cody Gribble has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -1.671 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gribble is averaging -3.250 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gribble's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.5
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.09%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.79
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.44%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.68%
|13.10%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gribble's best finishes
- Gribble has played 11 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut three times.
Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.250
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gribble's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-67-66-69
|-10
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-66-71-71
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|69-65-66-72
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|70-70-73-75
|+4
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
