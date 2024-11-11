Cody Gribble betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In his last five appearances, Gribble has an average finish of 47th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Gribble has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.

Cody Gribble has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -1.671 Strokes Gained: Putting.