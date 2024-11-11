PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cody Gribble betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 04: Cody Gribble of the United States putts on the fourth green during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

    Cody Gribble placed 45th in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, shooting a 11-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at Port Royal Golf Course .

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Gribble's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • In 2023, Gribble finished 45th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Gribble's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20234569-64-71-69-11
    10/27/2022MC66-72-4

    Gribble's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Gribble has an average finish of 47th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Gribble has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Cody Gribble has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -1.671 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Gribble is averaging -3.250 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Gribble's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-302.5310.6
    Greens in Regulation %-64.09%65.87%
    Putts Per Round-28.7929.1
    Par Breakers-20.44%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.68%13.10%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gribble's best finishes

    • Gribble has played 11 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut three times.

    Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.250

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gribble's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5370-67-66-69-10--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-66-71-71-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-73+9--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-77+7--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2169-65-66-72-1625
    July 25-283M Open7370-70-73-75+43
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-68+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.