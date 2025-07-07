Cody Gribble betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Cody Gribble of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 02, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Cody Gribble returns to the ISCO Championship after a T21 finish in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Gribble's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|69-65-66-72
|-16
|2023
|T52
|65-75-70-70
|-8
At the ISCO Championship
- In Gribble's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 16-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Gribble's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|72-67-74-76
|+1
|2.551
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-79
|+8
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T73
|69-71-68-81
|+5
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+4
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T73
|70-70-73-75
|+4
|2.650
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|69-65-66-72
|-16
|24.889
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
Gribble's recent performances
- Gribble's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 21st at the ISCO Championship, where he finished with a score of 16-under.
- Gribble has an average of 0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gribble has averaged -0.965 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.965
Gribble's advanced stats and rankings
- Gribble has hit 64.81% of greens in regulation this season.
- His average driving distance for the 2025 season is 305.0 yards.
- Gribble has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 227th on TOUR.
- He is averaging 29.50 putts per round this season.
- Gribble has a bogey avoidance rate of 15.74% and is making par breakers on 19.44% of his holes.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.