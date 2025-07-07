PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Cody Gribble betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cody Gribble of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 02, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Cody Gribble of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 02, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

    Cody Gribble returns to the ISCO Championship after a T21 finish in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Gribble at the ISCO Championship.

    Gribble's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2169-65-66-72-16
    2023T5265-75-70-70-8

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Gribble's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Gribble's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6372-67-74-76+12.551
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-76+1--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-79+8--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT7369-71-68-81+5--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-68+4--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    July 28, 20243M OpenT7370-70-73-75+42.650
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT2169-65-66-72-1624.889
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC72-77+7--

    Gribble's recent performances

    • Gribble's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 21st at the ISCO Championship, where he finished with a score of 16-under.
    • Gribble has an average of 0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gribble has averaged -0.965 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.965

    Gribble's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gribble has hit 64.81% of greens in regulation this season.
    • His average driving distance for the 2025 season is 305.0 yards.
    • Gribble has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 227th on TOUR.
    • He is averaging 29.50 putts per round this season.
    • Gribble has a bogey avoidance rate of 15.74% and is making par breakers on 19.44% of his holes.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Morikawa tabs caddie Foster for Genesis Scottish Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for ISCO Championship qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW