Cody Gribble betting profile: The RSM Classic
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 04: Cody Gribble of the United States putts on the fourth green during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Cody Gribble looks for a higher finish in the 2024 The RSM Classic after he placed 53rd shooting 10-under in this tournament in 2023.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last three trips to The RSM Classic, Gribble has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 62nd.
- In Gribble's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished 53rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Gribble's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|53
|70-67-66-69
|-10
Gribble's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gribble has an average finish of 73rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Gribble has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-over in his last five appearances.
- Cody Gribble has averaged 299.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -2.299 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gribble has an average of -5.595 in his past five tournaments.
Gribble's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.2
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.76%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.97
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.31%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.58%
|13.49%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gribble's best finishes
- Gribble, who has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut four times.
Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.595
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gribble's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-66-71-71
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|69-65-66-72
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|70-70-73-75
|+4
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|73
|69-71-68-81
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of The RSM Classic.
