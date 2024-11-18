Cody Gribble betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five events, Gribble has an average finish of 73rd.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Gribble has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-over in his last five appearances.

Cody Gribble has averaged 299.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -2.299 Strokes Gained: Putting.