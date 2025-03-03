PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Cody Gribble betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Cody Gribble seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. He finished 23rd at the par-72 Grand Reserve Golf Club in 2024.

    Latest odds for Gribble at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Gribble's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 13-under, over his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Gribble last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, finishing 23rd with a score of 12-under.
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Gribble's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20242368-66-71-71-12
    3/2/2023769-70-71-65-13
    3/3/2022MC79-70+5

    Gribble's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Gribble has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Gribble has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of 0 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Cody Gribble has averaged 282.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gribble has an average of -4.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gribble is averaging -5.787 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gribble .

    Gribble's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-296.3282.3
    Greens in Regulation %-64.71%10.65%
    Putts Per Round-29.1532.0
    Par Breakers-20.10%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.36%19.44%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gribble's best finishes

    • Gribble participated in 13 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut four times.
    • Last season Gribble's best performance came at the ISCO Championship. He shot 16-under and finished 21st in that event.
    • Gribble ranked 193rd in the FedExCup standings with 48 points last season.

    Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---3.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---4.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.787

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gribble's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-66-71-71-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-73+9--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-77+7--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2169-65-66-72-1625
    July 25-283M Open7370-70-73-75+43
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-68+4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship7369-71-68-81+5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-79+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

