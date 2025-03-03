Cody Gribble betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, Gribble has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Gribble has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He posted a final score of 0 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

Cody Gribble has averaged 282.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Gribble has an average of -4.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.