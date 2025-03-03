Cody Gribble betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Cody Gribble seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. He finished 23rd at the par-72 Grand Reserve Golf Club in 2024.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Gribble's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 13-under, over his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Gribble last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, finishing 23rd with a score of 12-under.
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Gribble's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|23
|68-66-71-71
|-12
|3/2/2023
|7
|69-70-71-65
|-13
|3/3/2022
|MC
|79-70
|+5
Gribble's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gribble has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Gribble has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of 0 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Cody Gribble has averaged 282.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gribble has an average of -4.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gribble is averaging -5.787 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gribble's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.3
|282.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.71%
|10.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.15
|32.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.10%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.36%
|19.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gribble's best finishes
- Gribble participated in 13 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut four times.
- Last season Gribble's best performance came at the ISCO Championship. He shot 16-under and finished 21st in that event.
- Gribble ranked 193rd in the FedExCup standings with 48 points last season.
Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-3.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-4.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.787
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gribble's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-66-71-71
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|69-65-66-72
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|70-70-73-75
|+4
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|73
|69-71-68-81
|+5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-79
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.