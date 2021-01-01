|
Cristobal Del Solar
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
197 lbs
89 kg
Weight
October 11, 1993
Birthday
27
AGE
Vina del Mar, Chile
Birthplace
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Florida State University (2017, International Affairs)
College
2017
Turned Pro
$106,233
Career Earnings
Viera, FL, United States
City Plays From
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut twice and posted one top-10 performance.
2020 Season
2019 Season
Won a title for a second consecutive year. That was his only top-10 in a season that saw him finished 18th on the Order of Merit.
2018 Season
Broke through with his first victory during his 16-tournament PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season. Made the cut 10 times, the highlight his win in Argentina. Finished 17th on the Order of Merit.
2017 Season
Competing as an amateur, earned conditional Mackenzie Tour status with a T32 finish at Q-School. Made the cut is all six of his starts after turning pro. Finished the season ranked 62nd on the Order of Merit, just outside the top-60 who secured full status for 2018.
Amateur Highlights