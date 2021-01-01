×
Cristobal Del Solar
Cristobal Del Solar

Cristobal Del Solar

ChileChile
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
197 lbs
89 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Florida State University (2017, International Affairs)
College
Vina del Mar, Chile
Birthplace
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
197 lbs
89 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Florida State University (2017, International Affairs)
College
Vina del Mar, Chile
Birthplace
48
Points Rank
145
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes
71.85
Scoring Average

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)

  • 2018 87 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp
  • 2019 Puerto Plata Open

Personal

  • Graduated from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., in 2012.
  • Has three older brothers, Benjamin, Nicolas and Felipe.
  • Roger Federer is his favorite athlete. Would love to trade places with him for a day to see "what it is like to be the greatest tennis player of all time."
  • Would love to play in a foursome with Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and Mike Tyson.

Special Interests

  • Tennis

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Estrella del Mar Open: Had four under-par rounds (66-70-63-68) at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach to T9 with Tano Goya at the season-opening event. Had a streak of 32 consecutive bogey-free holes, a stretch that included three consecutive birdies and an eagle in the third round (Nos. 13-16).

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut twice and posted one top-10 performance.

2020 Season

  • Estrella del Mar Open: Had four under-par rounds (66-70-63-68) at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach to T9 with Tano Goya at the season-opening event. Had a streak of 32 consecutive bogey-free holes, a stretch that included three consecutive birdies and an eagle in the third round (Nos. 13-16).

2019 Season

Won a title for a second consecutive year. That was his only top-10 in a season that saw him finished 18th on the Order of Merit.

  • Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Russell Budd, 4 and 3.
  • Puerto Plata Open: Hit his third-shot approach into the 72nd hole to within inches, making birdie to break the tie with Scott Wolfes to win the Dominican Republic event by one shot. Began the day alone in second after opening with a pair of 66s and a third-round 69. Fired a Sunday 69 at Playa Dorada GC, one of two players to shoot all four rounds in the 60s (Wolfes). The victory came exactly 54 weeks after his initial Tour title, at the 2018 Abierto OSDE del Centro.

2018 Season

Broke through with his first victory during his 16-tournament PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season. Made the cut 10 times, the highlight his win in Argentina. Finished 17th on the Order of Merit.

  • San Luis Championship: Opened with a 66 and finished with three more par-or-better rounds to T10 with Camilo Aguado and MJ Maguire in San Luis Potosi.
  • Bupa Match Play: Finished 1-1 in his two matches at the first match-play event in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history. Defeated Joe Parkinson, 4 and 3, in the opener and then lost to Nicolás Echavarría, 4 and 3 in the second round.
  • 87 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Claimed his first professional victory, taking the title in Cordoba. Took the lead after a second-round 65 and remained the outright leader the rest of the way. Shot 66 in the third round, and despite a final-round 74, still coasted to a five-shot triumph over MJ Maguire and Marcelo Rozo. His closing, 3-over 74 in severe wind is the highest final-round score by a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica winner.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Captured medalist honors in Argentina. Finished regulation tied at 11-under with Colin Monagle. In the playoff, rolled in a birdie putt to Monagle's par.

2017 Season

Competing as an amateur, earned conditional Mackenzie Tour status with a T32 finish at Q-School. Made the cut is all six of his starts after turning pro. Finished the season ranked 62nd on the Order of Merit, just outside the top-60 who secured full status for 2018.

Amateur Highlights

  • As a college golfer at Florida State, enjoyed one collegiate win, at the Irish creek Intercollegiate.