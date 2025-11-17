PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Cristobal Del Solar has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making his mark in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Del Solar at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Del Solar's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Del Solar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-67-1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-82+12--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6168-68-68-72-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5866-75-74-71+63.236
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5468-69-70-70-76.100
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8669-68-76-73-21.450

    Del Solar's recent performances

    • Del Solar's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 54th at the John Deere Classic, where he scored 7-under.
    • He has an average of -0.718 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Del Solar has an average of -0.934 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.628-0.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.445-0.934
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.238-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.117-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.194-2.178

    Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Del Solar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.628 (171st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sported a -0.445 mark that ranked 168th on TOUR. He ranked 162nd with a 63.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Del Solar delivered a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 154th by breaking par 20.43% of the time.
    • Del Solar has earned 88 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 176th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Capan III among rookies trying to keep TOUR card at The RSM Classic

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    2025 The RSM Classic preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW