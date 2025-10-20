Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Cristobal Del Solar has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Del Solar's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Del Solar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-82
|+12
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|68-68-68-72
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T58
|66-75-74-71
|+6
|3.236
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|68-69-70-70
|-7
|6.100
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|86
|69-68-76-73
|-2
|1.450
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-71-67-72
|-9
|17.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|65-67-76-69
|-7
|15.556
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
Del Solar's recent performances
- Del Solar had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 7-under.
- Del Solar has an average of -1.077 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Del Solar has an average of -0.575 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Del Solar has averaged -2.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.575
|-1.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.362
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.263
|-0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.142
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.058
|-2.068
Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings
- Del Solar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.575 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sported a -0.362 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Del Solar delivered a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
- Del Solar has earned 88 FedExCup Regular Season points (176th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.64% (161st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
