17M AGO

Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Cristobal Del Solar has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.

    Latest odds for Del Solar at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Del Solar's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Del Solar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-82+12--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6168-68-68-72-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5866-75-74-71+63.236
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5468-69-70-70-76.100
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8669-68-76-73-21.450
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3661-71-67-72-917.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3165-67-76-69-715.556
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--

    Del Solar's recent performances

    • Del Solar had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 7-under.
    • Del Solar has an average of -1.077 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Del Solar has an average of -0.575 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Del Solar has averaged -2.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.575-1.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.362-0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.263-0.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.142-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-1.058-2.068

    Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Del Solar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.575 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sported a -0.362 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Del Solar delivered a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
    • Del Solar has earned 88 FedExCup Regular Season points (176th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.64% (161st).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

