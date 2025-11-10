PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Cristobal Del Solar has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Del Solar at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Del Solar's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Del Solar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-67-1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-82+12--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6168-68-68-72-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5866-75-74-71+63.236
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5468-69-70-70-76.100
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8669-68-76-73-21.450
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3661-71-67-72-917.000

    Del Solar's recent performances

    • Del Solar's best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 36th with a score of 9-under.
    • Del Solar has an average of -1.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Del Solar has averaged -2.890 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.628-1.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.445-1.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.238-0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.117-0.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.194-2.890

    Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Del Solar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.628 (169th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sported a -0.445 mark that ranked 166th on TOUR. He ranked 164th with a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Del Solar delivered a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 20.46% of the time.
    • Del Solar has earned 88 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 176th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

