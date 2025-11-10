Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Cristobal Del Solar has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Del Solar's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Del Solar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-67
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-82
|+12
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|68-68-68-72
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T58
|66-75-74-71
|+6
|3.236
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|68-69-70-70
|-7
|6.100
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|86
|69-68-76-73
|-2
|1.450
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-71-67-72
|-9
|17.000
Del Solar's recent performances
- Del Solar's best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 36th with a score of 9-under.
- Del Solar has an average of -1.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Del Solar has averaged -2.890 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.628
|-1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.445
|-1.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.238
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.117
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.194
|-2.890
Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings
- Del Solar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.628 (169th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sported a -0.445 mark that ranked 166th on TOUR. He ranked 164th with a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Del Solar delivered a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 20.46% of the time.
- Del Solar has earned 88 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 176th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
