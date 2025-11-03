PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Cristobal Del Solar has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9 in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Del Solar at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Del Solar's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Del Solar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-82+12--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6168-68-68-72-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5866-75-74-71+63.236
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5468-69-70-70-76.100
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8669-68-76-73-21.450
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3661-71-67-72-917.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3165-67-76-69-715.556

    Del Solar's recent performances

    • Del Solar's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 7-under.
    • Del Solar has an average of -1.270 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.533 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Del Solar has averaged -2.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.628-1.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.445-0.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.238-0.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.117-0.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.194-2.491

    Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Del Solar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.628 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sported a -0.445 mark that ranked 164th on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 63.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Del Solar delivered a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 20.49% of the time.
    • Del Solar has earned 88 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 176th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

