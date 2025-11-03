Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Del Solar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.628 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sported a -0.445 mark that ranked 164th on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 63.21% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Del Solar delivered a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 20.49% of the time.