Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Cristobal Del Solar has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9 in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Del Solar's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Del Solar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-82
|+12
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|68-68-68-72
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T58
|66-75-74-71
|+6
|3.236
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|68-69-70-70
|-7
|6.100
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|86
|69-68-76-73
|-2
|1.450
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-71-67-72
|-9
|17.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|65-67-76-69
|-7
|15.556
Del Solar's recent performances
- Del Solar's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 7-under.
- Del Solar has an average of -1.270 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.533 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Del Solar has averaged -2.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.628
|-1.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.445
|-0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.238
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.117
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.194
|-2.491
Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings
- Del Solar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.628 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sported a -0.445 mark that ranked 164th on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 63.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Del Solar delivered a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 20.49% of the time.
- Del Solar has earned 88 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 176th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
