Performance
  • Korn Ferry Tour: Prior Year 151-200 FedExCup Points (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2014
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
  • PGA TOUR: 2018

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2017 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper

International Victories (1)

  • 2013 Maccbiah Games [Israel]

PLAYOFF RECORD

FORME TOUR (0-1)

  • 2015 Lost to Kevin Spooner, Talor Gooch, The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON

Personal

  • Still a great ice hockey player. Played hockey competitively until he was about 15. Played various sports in high school including baseball, basketball, ultimate frisbee and cross-country running. Did not decide to be a professional golfer until age 16. Shot 118 in his first Canadian Junior Golf Association tournament.
  • Loves finding farm-to-table restaurants in new towns.
  • Favorite professional teams are Miami Heat and the Miami Dolphins.
  • Wife, Morgan, caddied for him on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017 until she was four and a half months pregnant with the couple's first child.

Special Interests

  • Hiking, water skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey, cooking at home

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Made 28 starts on the PGA TOUR, collecting two top-10s among 17 made cuts. After finishing No. 136 in the FedExCup standings, played the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and earned a T3 at the Web.com Tour Championship. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season after finishing at No. 24 on the Finals money list. Was 44th in the final priority-ranking order.

  • Web.com Tour Championship: Opened play at the Web.com Tour Championship with an 8-under 63. Finished the week T3.
  • The RSM Classic: With rounds of 67-67-69-66, finished 13-under 269 (T8) and eight strokes behind runaway winner Austin Cook at The RSM Classic. Marked his second top-10 finish of the season.
  • Sanderson Farms Championship: Posted four rounds of par-or-better at the Sanderson Farms Championship to finish T7 at 9-under 279. The top-10 was his first in five career starts on TOUR.

2017 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, one win, and 16 cuts made. Was 18th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 10th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.

  • WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Recorded his fourth consecutive top-10 to close the Regular Season at the WinCo Foods Portland Open with a T2 finish.
  • News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Followed up his victory at the Price Cutter Charity Championship with a T7 finish at the News Sentinel Open, marking his third consecutive top-10.
  • Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Posted rounds of 70-63-63-67--263 (25-under) to earn his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Back-to-back rounds of 63 delivered a one-shot lead entering Sunday's final round, where a closing 67 gave him a one-shot win over Talor Gooch. Played his final 61 holes bogey-free on his way to becoming the second straight Canadian to win in Springfield (Mackenzie Hughes). Birdied the 72nd hole to earn his maiden Tour victory and secure his PGA TOUR card.
  • Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Recorded a T5 finish at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank with a four-day total of 19-under 265.
  • Rust-Oleum Championship: Posted his first top-10 of the season at the Rust-Oleum Championship with a T8 finish.

2015 Season

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T14 at 2015 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2014