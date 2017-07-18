|
Ben Silverman
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
November 15, 1987
Birthday
33
AGE
Thornhill, Ontario, Canada
Birthplace
West Palm Beach, Florida
Residence
Wife, Morgan; Jack Palmer (7/18/17)
Family
Johnson & Wales University; Florida Atlantic University (2010, Psychology)
College
2010
Turned Pro
$1,531,696
Career Earnings
Concord, ON, Canada
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (0-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Made 28 starts on the PGA TOUR, collecting two top-10s among 17 made cuts. After finishing No. 136 in the FedExCup standings, played the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and earned a T3 at the Web.com Tour Championship. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season after finishing at No. 24 on the Finals money list. Was 44th in the final priority-ranking order.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, one win, and 16 cuts made. Was 18th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 10th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
2015 Season
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE