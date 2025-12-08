Ben Silverman betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Ben Silverman of Canada looks on while playing the ninth hole prior to The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman has not competed in this tournament in the past five years and will tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14. The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry offers a $0.51 million purse at the 6,850-yard, par-70 course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Silverman's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|64-68-71-67
|-12
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|71-67-68-64
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-69-71-70
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|74-66-70-69
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Silverman has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged 0.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.034
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.457
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.071
|-0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.195
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.224
|0.259
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.034 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sported a -0.457 mark that ranked 168th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 67.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 21.77% of the time.
- Silverman has earned 157 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
