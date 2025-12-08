PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Silverman of Canada looks on while playing the ninth hole prior to The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ben Silverman of Canada looks on while playing the ninth hole prior to The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman has not competed in this tournament in the past five years and will tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14. The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry offers a $0.51 million purse at the 6,850-yard, par-70 course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Silverman's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4764-68-71-67-12--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2171-67-68-64-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT368-66-67-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-69-71-70-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2874-66-70-69-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-72+6--

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Silverman has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has averaged 0.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.0340.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.457-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.071-0.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.1950.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.2240.259

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.034 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sported a -0.457 mark that ranked 168th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 67.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 21.77% of the time.
    • Silverman has earned 157 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Tyler Wilkes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    William Nottingham betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: LPGA, PGA TOUR team up for Grant Thornton Invitational

    The First Look
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW