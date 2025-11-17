Ben Silverman betting profile: The RSM Classic
Ben Silverman will tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23 for The RSM Classic, a tournament he has not competed in over the last five years. The tournament offers a $7 million purse with defending champion Maverick McNealy looking to repeat his 16-under victory from 2024.
At the RSM Classic
- This marks Silverman's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|71-67-68-64
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-69-71-70
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|74-66-70-69
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|73-64-72-71
|-8
|3.150
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Silverman has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged 0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.048
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.442
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.084
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.215
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.191
|0.401
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.048 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sported a -0.442 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman delivered a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 21.34% of the time.
- Silverman has earned 157 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 163rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of The RSM Classic.
