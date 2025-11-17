PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ben Silverman will tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23 for The RSM Classic, a tournament he has not competed in over the last five years. The tournament offers a $7 million purse with defending champion Maverick McNealy looking to repeat his 16-under victory from 2024.

    Latest odds for Silverman at The RSM Classic.

    At the RSM Classic

    • This marks Silverman's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2171-67-68-64-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT368-66-67-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-69-71-70-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2874-66-70-69-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-72+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6773-64-72-71-83.150

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Silverman has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has averaged 0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.0480.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.442-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.084-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2150.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.1910.401

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.048 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sported a -0.442 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman delivered a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 21.34% of the time.
    • Silverman has earned 157 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 163rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

