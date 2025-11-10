PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on a strong showing in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Silverman's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2171-67-68-64-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT368-66-67-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-69-71-70-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2874-66-70-69-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-72+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6773-64-72-71-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3668-69-65-69-917.000

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Silverman has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has averaged 0.392 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.0480.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.442-0.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.0840.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2150.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.1910.392

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.048 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sported a -0.442 mark that ranked 165th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 67.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman delivered a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
    • His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.191 ranked 130th on TOUR this season, while he earned 157 FedExCup Regular Season points (163rd).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

