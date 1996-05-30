JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2019 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Mexico Open: Rebounded from a 1-over 73 in the third round to shoot a 65 on the final day at Estrella del Mar in late-March to T9 with four others in Mazatlan.
- Puerto Plata Open: Held the outright 18- and 36-hole leads at Playa Dorada GC in mid-December. Opened 63-63 on the strength of 17 birdies against only one bogey. Didn’t make a lot of bogeys on the weekend but could only muster seven additional birdies to drop into a T5 with Patrick Newcomb, a distant seven shots behind winner Brandon Matthews.
- The Championship at Echelon Golf Club (LOCALiQ Series): Held the 36-hole lead at Echelon GC in Alpharetta, Ga., and started quickly in the final round. Bogeys at his fourth and sixth holes knocked him back, and he played his final 12 holes in 1-over, including a bogey on the 18th hole where he needed a birdie to force a playoff with ultimate winner Bryson Nimmer. Settled for a T2 with Isaiah Salinda and Raul Pereda.
- Estrella del Mar Open: Had an up-and-down showing at the season-opening event, with a 62 and a 63 in the first and third rounds, respectively, and an even-par 72 in the second round. The 62 established a new 18-hole Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach record, later matched by tournament winner Alex Rocha in the final round. Beginning the day with a share of the lead, with Rocha and Rowin Caron, started birdie-eagle. But a 12-hole stretch from No. 3 to No. 14, where he made 11 pars and bogey, was ultimately his undoing as he finished alone in fifth, five shots behind Rocha. During his bogey-free third round, tied a PGA TOUR Latinoamerica record by making three eagles in one round (Nos. 2, 16 and 18).
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, enjoyed three top-10s and finished 21st on the final Points List.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments, making one cut and posting one top-10. Finished the season 37th on the points list.
-
Mexico Open: Rebounded from a 1-over 73 in the third round to shoot a 65 on the final day at Estrella del Mar in late-March to T9 with four others in Mazatlan.
-
Puerto Plata Open: Held the outright 18- and 36-hole leads at Playa Dorada GC in mid-December. Opened 63-63 on the strength of 17 birdies against only one bogey. Didn’t make a lot of bogeys on the weekend but could only muster seven additional birdies to drop into a T5 with Patrick Newcomb, a distant seven shots behind winner Brandon Matthews.
-
The Championship at Echelon Golf Club (LOCALiQ Series): Held the 36-hole lead at Echelon GC in Alpharetta, Ga., and started quickly in the final round. Bogeys at his fourth and sixth holes knocked him back, and he played his final 12 holes in 1-over, including a bogey on the 18th hole where he needed a birdie to force a playoff with ultimate winner Bryson Nimmer. Settled for a T2 with Isaiah Salinda and Raul Pereda.
-
Estrella del Mar Open: Had an up-and-down showing at the season-opening event, with a 62 and a 63 in the first and third rounds, respectively, and an even-par 72 in the second round. The 62 established a new 18-hole Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach record, later matched by tournament winner Alex Rocha in the final round. Beginning the day with a share of the lead, with Rocha and Rowin Caron, started birdie-eagle. But a 12-hole stretch from No. 3 to No. 14, where he made 11 pars and bogey, was ultimately his undoing as he finished alone in fifth, five shots behind Rocha. During his bogey-free third round, tied a PGA TOUR Latinoamerica record by making three eagles in one round (Nos. 2, 16 and 18).
2019 Season
Broke through and won for the first time, adding one additional top-10 during his 11 appearances. Finished the season No. 19 on the Order of Merit.
-
Neuquen Argentina Classic: A week after winning, was again in the top 10, firing a final-round 66 to move up 25 spots into a T10 with five others at Chapelco GC.
-
Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational: Played superb golf all week at Rio Hondo GC, shooting four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 64 that vaulted him from a T12 when the day began into a one-shot win over Mario Beltran and Justin Suh. Birdied four of his final seven holes, but a 17th-hole bogey looked like it would stall his come-from-behind effort. A birdie on 18 allowed him to post the 64 and then he watched as no one could catch him.
-
Karibana Cartagena Colombian Open: Played well in Colombia in August, finishing solo second at TPC Cartagena, three strokes behind winner Augusto Nunez. Eagled the 72nd hole to narrow Nunez’s winning margin and pass Bogota’s Camilo Auguado, to finish second by himself.
Amateur Highlights
- Represented Argentina at the 2014 World Amateur Team Championship in Japan. Played with teammates Jaime Lopez Rivarola and Matias Simaski, finishing alone in fifth behind the U.S., the team champion. In the Eisenhower Trophy for individual play, used rounds of 68-67-64-67 to T2 with Australia’s Lucas Herbert, three strokes shy of winner, Spain’s Jon Rahm.
- Picked up his first collegiate win, at the 2016 Tavistock Collegiate Invitational, holding off Vanderbilt’s Patrick Martin and Matthias Schwab by a stroke at Isleworth in Windermere, Florida.
- At the 2017 Southeastern Conference Championship at Sea Island, Georgia, finished regulation tied during the individual portion of the tournament, with Vanderbilt’s Patrick Martin, the duo deadlocked at 16-under. Defeated Martin on the second sudden-death hole to take home medalist honors.
- Won his final college tournament at Florida, capturing the 2017 Carpet Capital Collegiate in Georgia. Cruised to a three-shot lead through 36 holes of the 54-hole event. Shot a final-round, 1-under 71 to defeat Clemson’s Bryson Nimmer by two strokes.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019