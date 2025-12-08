Alejandro Tosti betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Alejandro Tosti finished tied for fourth at -4 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Tosti's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|71-74-65-66
|-4
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|65-75-75-67
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|68-67-74-74
|-1
|3.400
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|70-71-71-73
|-3
|56.833
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.352
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.162
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.167
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.580
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.223
|-0.514
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.352 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -0.162 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
- Tosti has earned 333 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
