19M AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Alejandro Tosti finished tied for fourth at -4 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Tosti's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T471-74-65-66-4

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-65-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC65-73-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5465-75-75-67-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6768-67-74-74-13.400
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT268-67-72-68-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1270-71-71-73-356.833

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Tosti has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3520.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.162-0.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.167-0.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.580-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.223-0.514

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.352 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -0.162 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
    • Tosti has earned 333 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

