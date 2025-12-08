Alejandro Tosti betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Tosti has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.

Tosti has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.