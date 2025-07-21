Alejandro Tosti betting profile: 3M Open
Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Tosti looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Tosti's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|78-77
|+13
At the 3M Open
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|65-75-75-67
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|68-67-74-74
|-1
|3.400
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|70-71-71-73
|-3
|56.833
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.352
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.162
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.167
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.580
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.223
|-0.514
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.352 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -0.162 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
- Tosti has accumulated 333 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the 3M Open.
