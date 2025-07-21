PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
53M AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Alejandro Tosti returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Tosti looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the 3M Open.

    Tosti's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC78-77+13

    At the 3M Open

    • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-65-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC65-73-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5465-75-75-67-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6768-67-74-74-13.400
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT268-67-72-68-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1270-71-71-73-356.833

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Tosti has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has averaged -0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3520.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.162-0.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.167-0.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.580-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.223-0.514

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.352 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -0.162 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
    • Tosti has accumulated 333 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 105th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

