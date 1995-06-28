Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, THE PLAYERS Championship (thru 2023-24)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2013

2013 Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2016 Wyndham Championship

Wyndham Championship 2017 THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship 2021 The American Express

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2015 Stonebrae Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-2)

2016 Lost to Aaron Baddeley, Barbasol Championship

Lost to Aaron Baddeley, Barbasol Championship 2018 Lost to Satoshi Kodaira, RBC Heritage

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

2015 Defeated Jamie Lovemark, Wes Roach, Stonebrae Classic

National Teams

2017 Presidents Cup

2020 Olympic Games

2018 World Cup

Personal

Attended Sinsung High School in Seoul.

His father is the only teacher he has ever had.

If not a professional golfer, would be a soccer player.

Enjoys horseback riding.

Favorite athlete is Christiano Ronaldo or, as Koreans call him, "Honaudo" to mimic the Portuguese pronunciation.

Dream foursome would be Tiger Woods, K.J. Choi and Adam Scott.

Special Interests

Listening to music

THE PLAYERS Championship: Matched career-low score at THE PLAYERS Championship with a third round 5-under 67 to put himself on the fringe of contention for the final-round. Finished T9 in five starts at the event, his best finish since winning in 2017.

Matched career-low score at THE PLAYERS Championship with a third round 5-under 67 to put himself on the fringe of contention for the final-round. Finished T9 in five starts at the event, his best finish since winning in 2017. The American Express: Shot a final-round 64 to win The American Express by one stroke over Patrick Cantlay, earning his third PGA TOUR victory and first since winning THE PLAYERS Championship in 2017. Victory came in his 164th career start at the age of 25 years, 210 days. Held a share of the lead after the third round, improving to 2-for-4 in his career with the 54-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR. Moved into the top 10 in the FedExCup standings for the first time in his career. Co-led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (81.94 percent) and Par-5 Scoring Average (4.19).

2021 Season

THE PLAYERS Championship: Matched career-low score at THE PLAYERS Championship with a third round 5-under 67 to put himself on the fringe of contention for the final-round. Finished T9 in five starts at the event, his best finish since winning in 2017.

Matched career-low score at THE PLAYERS Championship with a third round 5-under 67 to put himself on the fringe of contention for the final-round. Finished T9 in five starts at the event, his best finish since winning in 2017. The American Express: Shot a final-round 64 to win The American Express by one stroke over Patrick Cantlay, earning his third PGA TOUR victory and first since winning THE PLAYERS Championship in 2017. Victory came in his 164th career start at the age of 25 years, 210 days. Held a share of the lead after the third round, improving to 2-for-4 in his career with the 54-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR. Moved into the top 10 in the FedExCup standings for the first time in his career. Co-led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (81.94 percent) and Par-5 Scoring Average (4.19).

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, but failed to advance to the BMW Championship for the first time in his career, finishing the season No. 81 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded his only top-10 of the season at the Wyndham Championship (T3) and made 15 cuts in 24 starts.

Wyndham Championship: Held a share of the lead after two rounds and a two-stroke lead entering the final round of the Wyndham Championship before finishing T3. Was also in the lead after 36 and 54 holes of the 2016 Wyndham Championship before going on to win. Co-led the field in Birdies (25). Made a hole-in-one at the par-3 third in round three.

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs and advanced to the BMW Championship for the fourth consecutive season, finishing the season No. 46 in the FedExCup standings. Earned five top-10s, highlighted by a solo-third at the Genesis Open, and made 16 cuts in 28 starts.

Wyndham Championship: At 17-under 263, the 2016 champion finished fifth and five strokes behind J.T. Poston in his attempt to become the 11th multiple winner of the Wyndham Championship.

At 17-under 263, the 2016 champion finished fifth and five strokes behind J.T. Poston in his attempt to become the 11th multiple winner of the Wyndham Championship. Valero Texas Open: Held the solo-lead after each of the first three rounds of the Valero Texas Open before shooting even-par on Sunday to finish T4. Became the second player of the season to hold the 18-, 36- and 54-hole leads and not go on to win (Phil Mickelson/Desert Classic, Kim/Valero Texas Open). Aced the par-3 16th in the second round, his second hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR (first came at the 2016 Travelers Championship).

Held the solo-lead after each of the first three rounds of the Valero Texas Open before shooting even-par on Sunday to finish T4. Became the second player of the season to hold the 18-, 36- and 54-hole leads and not go on to win (Phil Mickelson/Desert Classic, Kim/Valero Texas Open). Aced the par-3 16th in the second round, his second hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR (first came at the 2016 Travelers Championship). Genesis Open: Recorded the eighth top-five of his PGA TOUR career with a third-place result at the Genesis Open. At 12-under 272, finished two shots back of champion J.B. Holmes. Final-round 5-under 66 was the low final-round score at The Riviera Country Club.

Recorded the eighth top-five of his PGA TOUR career with a third-place result at the Genesis Open. At 12-under 272, finished two shots back of champion J.B. Holmes. Final-round 5-under 66 was the low final-round score at The Riviera Country Club. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: At 13-under 274, finished T4 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (2.212 per round). Played the 16 par-5s in 13-under.

At 13-under 274, finished T4 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (2.212 per round). Played the 16 par-5s in 13-under. CIMB Classic: Posted a 7-under 65 in the final round for a T10 at the CIMB Classic.

2018 Season

Of 23 made cuts in 31 starts, collected five top-10 finishes. Best showing of the season was a playoff loss at the RBC Heritage. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third straight season.

BMW Championship: Ended his season No. 55 in the FedExCup standings following a T41 finish at the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

Ended his season No. 55 in the FedExCup standings following a T41 finish at the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Following a 6-under 64 in round one, posted ensuing scores of 68-72-69 to finish T10 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational with Jason Day, Tony Finau and Ian Poulter.

Following a 6-under 64 in round one, posted ensuing scores of 68-72-69 to finish T10 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational with Jason Day, Tony Finau and Ian Poulter. RBC Heritage: Fell to Japan's Satoshi Kodaira in a playoff at the RBC Heritage to finish runner-up. Began the final round one shot back of Ian Poulter's lead before shooting an even-par 71 to force sudden death with Kodaira. Made par on the third extra hole (par-3 17th) as Kodaira clinched the victory with a birdie. The second-place result came in his second start at the event. Earned his second career runner-up (P2/2018 RBC Heritage, P2/2016 Barbasol Championship).

Fell to Japan's Satoshi Kodaira in a playoff at the RBC Heritage to finish runner-up. Began the final round one shot back of Ian Poulter's lead before shooting an even-par 71 to force sudden death with Kodaira. Made par on the third extra hole (par-3 17th) as Kodaira clinched the victory with a birdie. The second-place result came in his second start at the event. Earned his second career runner-up (P2/2018 RBC Heritage, P2/2016 Barbasol Championship). Masters Tournament: Was one of just four players to post a bogey-free round at the Masters Tournament, with all coming in the third round (Si Woo Kim/68, Rory McIlroy/65, Rickie Fowler/65, Jon Rahm/65). Finished T24.

Was one of just four players to post a bogey-free round at the Masters Tournament, with all coming in the third round (Si Woo Kim/68, Rory McIlroy/65, Rickie Fowler/65, Jon Rahm/65). Finished T24. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: In his second appearance at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, advanced to the round of 16 for the first time before falling to Justin Thomas in a matchup of the reigning PLAYERS Championship winner and FedExCup champion.

In his second appearance at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, advanced to the round of 16 for the first time before falling to Justin Thomas in a matchup of the reigning PLAYERS Championship winner and FedExCup champion. Sentry Tournament of Champions: Shot four under-par rounds at the Sentry Tournament of Champions to finish 10th at The Plantation Course at Kapalua. Was his second top-10 finish of the season and first in two starts at the event.

Shot four under-par rounds at the Sentry Tournament of Champions to finish 10th at The Plantation Course at Kapalua. Was his second top-10 finish of the season and first in two starts at the event. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: After opening with scores of 67-68-69–204 (-9) in rounds one through three of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, closed with a 6-under 65 to finish alone in third place at 15-under 269. Made five consecutive birdies on Nos. 5-9 in Sunday's final round to claim his first top-10 finish since winning THE PLAYERS Championship in the 2016-17 season.

2017 Season

Highlight of the season was winning THE PLAYERS Championship at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass one of two top-10s (T10/CIMB Classic) in 30 starts in which he made 14 cuts and withdrew from six events. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs but failed to make it to the season-finale TOUR Championship, finishing No. 54 in the FedExCup.

Presidents Cup: Made his Presidents Cup debut at Liberty National, recording a 1-2-0 record after qualifying for the International Team. Paired with Emiliano Grillo for a 5-and-4 loss to Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed in the opening day Foursomes. After sitting out the day two Four-ball and day three morning foursomes, paired with Anirban Lahiri to defeat Kevin Chappell/Charley Hoffman 1-up in the afternoon Four-ball match, the only full point earned by the International Team on day three. His 2-and-1 loss to Daniel Berger in the fourth match of the Sunday Singles was the deciding point for the U.S. Team's eventual 19-11 victory.

Made his Presidents Cup debut at Liberty National, recording a 1-2-0 record after qualifying for the International Team. Paired with Emiliano Grillo for a 5-and-4 loss to Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed in the opening day Foursomes. After sitting out the day two Four-ball and day three morning foursomes, paired with Anirban Lahiri to defeat Kevin Chappell/Charley Hoffman 1-up in the afternoon Four-ball match, the only full point earned by the International Team on day three. His 2-and-1 loss to Daniel Berger in the fourth match of the Sunday Singles was the deciding point for the U.S. Team's eventual 19-11 victory. Wyndham Championship: Was unable to defend his title at the Wyndham Championship due to ongoing back problems.

Was unable to defend his title at the Wyndham Championship due to ongoing back problems. THE PLAYERS Championship: Began the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship two strokes off the lead and posted the only bogey-free final round, a 3-under 69 to become the youngest winner of THE PLAYERS Championship at the age of 21 years, 10 months, 16 days. He became first PLAYERS champion to go bogey-free over his last 18 holes since Tim Clark in 2010. Kim won in his second start at TPC Sawgrass and became the 14th different international winner of THE PLAYERS, joining K.J. Choi (2011) as players from South Korea to win. He also made history as the first player from Asia to win twice on the PGA TOUR before the age of 22.

Began the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship two strokes off the lead and posted the only bogey-free final round, a 3-under 69 to become the youngest winner of THE PLAYERS Championship at the age of 21 years, 10 months, 16 days. He became first PLAYERS champion to go bogey-free over his last 18 holes since Tim Clark in 2010. Kim won in his second start at TPC Sawgrass and became the 14th different international winner of THE PLAYERS, joining K.J. Choi (2011) as players from South Korea to win. He also made history as the first player from Asia to win twice on the PGA TOUR before the age of 22. CIMB Classic: In his first start of the season, posted 6-under 66s in rounds two and four of the CIMB Classic in October to claim a share of 10th place at 13-under 275.

2016 Season

Following his maiden PGA TOUR win at the Wyndham Championship, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs in his rookie season, and became one of two rookies to qualify for the TOUR Championship. Began the Playoffs with a missed cut, but closed with three top-20 finishes. Ended his season No. 17 in the FedExCup. Recorded 23 made cuts and five top-10 finishes from 34 starts. Of those, three were top-five showings.

TOUR Championship: T10-TOUR Championship.

T10-TOUR Championship. BMW Championship: T20-BMW Championship.

T20-BMW Championship. Deutsche Bank Championship: T15-Deutsche Bank Championship.

T15-Deutsche Bank Championship. The Barclays: Began the Playoffs with a missed cut at The Barclays.

Began the Playoffs with a missed cut at The Barclays. Wyndham Championship: Earned his first PGA TOUR victory at the Wyndham Championship at the age of of 21 years, 1 month, 24 days, becoming the youngest player to win in the 2016-16 PGA TOUR season. Set the tournament course record with a 10-under 60 in the second round which included eight birdies and one eagle, earning his first lead on the PGA TOUR. Entered the final round with a four-stroke advantage, and closed with a 3-under 67 to finish at 21-under-par 259, tying the 72-hole tournament record (Carl Pettersson – 2008). Won by five strokes over Luke Donald. Became the eighth player of Korean descent to win on the PGA TOUR and the 18th player to make the Wyndham Championship his maiden PGA TOUR victory.

Earned his first PGA TOUR victory at the Wyndham Championship at the age of of 21 years, 1 month, 24 days, becoming the youngest player to win in the 2016-16 PGA TOUR season. Set the tournament course record with a 10-under 60 in the second round which included eight birdies and one eagle, earning his first lead on the PGA TOUR. Entered the final round with a four-stroke advantage, and closed with a 3-under 67 to finish at 21-under-par 259, tying the 72-hole tournament record (Carl Pettersson – 2008). Won by five strokes over Luke Donald. Became the eighth player of Korean descent to win on the PGA TOUR and the 18th player to make the Wyndham Championship his maiden PGA TOUR victory. Barbasol Championship: Fired an 8-under 63 in the final round at the Barbasol Championship to earn his way into a playoff with Aaron Baddeley, which Baddeley won with a birdie on the fourth extra hole. Was 13 shots off the lead after 36 holes, and six strokes off the pace after round three, thanks to a bogey-free, 6-under 65. Secured the clubhouse lead at 18-under with a back-nine 31 that included consecutive birdies on Nos. 11-13, an eagle on 16, a birdie on 17 and a bogey at the last, forcing Baddeley in the group behind him to make a birdie at 17 or 18 to force a playoff. Runner-up finish marked his third top-10 of his career.

Fired an 8-under 63 in the final round at the Barbasol Championship to earn his way into a playoff with Aaron Baddeley, which Baddeley won with a birdie on the fourth extra hole. Was 13 shots off the lead after 36 holes, and six strokes off the pace after round three, thanks to a bogey-free, 6-under 65. Secured the clubhouse lead at 18-under with a back-nine 31 that included consecutive birdies on Nos. 11-13, an eagle on 16, a birdie on 17 and a bogey at the last, forcing Baddeley in the group behind him to make a birdie at 17 or 18 to force a playoff. Runner-up finish marked his third top-10 of his career. CareerBuilder Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Recorded a T9 finish in Palm Springs at the CareerBuilder Challenge following his first career top-10 on TOUR in Hawaii. Performance was highlighted by a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the third round on the Nicklaus Tournament Course.

Recorded a T9 finish in Palm Springs at the CareerBuilder Challenge following his first career top-10 on TOUR in Hawaii. Performance was highlighted by a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the third round on the Nicklaus Tournament Course. Sony Open in Hawaii: With four rounds in the 60s, including an opening-round, 6-under 64 that placed him just one off the lead, finished solo-fourth at the Sony Open in Hawaii, four strokes behind champion Fabian Gomez. It marked the first top-10 finish of his career. Was attempting to win the event in his first-ever start at Waialae, with just Russell Henley (2013) and Bruce Lietzke (1977) the only players to perform the feat in the last 39 years. Was attempting to become the first Korean winner of the Sony Open in Hawaii since K.J. Choi in 2008.

2015 Season

Made the cut in three of the four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events. Only missed one cut in his first nine appearances. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season playing all 25 tournaments, recording one win and a runner-up among his three top-10s. Had eight top-25s and 18 made cuts. Was 23rd in the final priority-ranking order.

Web.com Tour Championship: T18 at the Web.com Tour Championship was one of two top performances.

T18 at the Web.com Tour Championship was one of two top performances. Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: T16 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship was one of two top performances.

T16 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship was one of two top performances. WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Dropped from seventh to 10th on the money list when he missed the cut at the Regular Season-ending WinCo Foods Portland Open. Secured his return to the PGA TOUR, having played all 21 Regular Season events.

Dropped from seventh to 10th on the money list when he missed the cut at the Regular Season-ending WinCo Foods Portland Open. Secured his return to the PGA TOUR, having played all 21 Regular Season events. News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Would make his next three cuts in Utah, Kansas City and Springfield, Mo., before recording four rounds in the 60s to claim a T2 at the News Sentinel Open, four shots off winner Patton Kizzire's pace.

Would make his next three cuts in Utah, Kansas City and Springfield, Mo., before recording four rounds in the 60s to claim a T2 at the News Sentinel Open, four shots off winner Patton Kizzire's pace. Stonebrae Classic: One month later, would open the Stonebrae Classic with 66-65. Was T2 and one back with four others, including Jamie Lovemark and Wes Roach. The trio would all shoot 69 on Saturday to share the 54-hole lead. On Sunday, they would match scores again (68) to finish at 12 under, setting up a playoff. Missed a chance to win in regulation when his short birdie putt lipped out, forcing the three-way playoff. Had great opportunity to win when Lovemark three-putted from 35 feet for par on the first hole, paving the way. His 50-yard, pitch-and-skid stopped three feet short of the hole, a putt he would not miss a second time. The win came at age 20 years, 21 days. Only Jason Day was younger when he was 19 years, 7 months, 26 days and he won the 2007 Legend Financial Group Classic near Cleveland. Victory was worth $108,000 and vaulted him from No. 67 to 16 on Tour money list through 16 of 21 Regular Season events. Became the fourth South Korean to win on Tour, joining Kevin Na, James Hahn and Seung-Yul Noh.

One month later, would open the Stonebrae Classic with 66-65. Was T2 and one back with four others, including Jamie Lovemark and Wes Roach. The trio would all shoot 69 on Saturday to share the 54-hole lead. On Sunday, they would match scores again (68) to finish at 12 under, setting up a playoff. Missed a chance to win in regulation when his short birdie putt lipped out, forcing the three-way playoff. Had great opportunity to win when Lovemark three-putted from 35 feet for par on the first hole, paving the way. His 50-yard, pitch-and-skid stopped three feet short of the hole, a putt he would not miss a second time. The win came at age 20 years, 21 days. Only Jason Day was younger when he was 19 years, 7 months, 26 days and he won the 2007 Legend Financial Group Classic near Cleveland. Victory was worth $108,000 and vaulted him from No. 67 to 16 on Tour money list through 16 of 21 Regular Season events. Became the fourth South Korean to win on Tour, joining Kevin Na, James Hahn and Seung-Yul Noh. Rust-Oleum Championship: Season began to take shape in July at the Rust-Oleum Championship near Cleveland. Was T30 after 36 holes, then matched the course record at Lakewood CC with a flawless 62 in the third round that vaulted him into a tie for second, two behind Peter Malnati. A lackluster 71 on Sunday led to a seventh-place finish and jumped him from 84th to 52nd in earnings.

Season began to take shape in July at the Rust-Oleum Championship near Cleveland. Was T30 after 36 holes, then matched the course record at Lakewood CC with a flawless 62 in the third round that vaulted him into a tie for second, two behind Peter Malnati. A lackluster 71 on Sunday led to a seventh-place finish and jumped him from 84th to 52nd in earnings. Rex Hospital Open: Made his first Tour hole-in-one in the first round of the Rex Hospital Open in May.

Made his first Tour hole-in-one in the first round of the Rex Hospital Open in May. Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: His best showing a T16 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in late March.

2014 Season

Played in 19 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, recording one top-10. Made four cuts. Finished the season 96th on the money list.

Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T35 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December despite a fourth-round 79.

Finished T35 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December despite a fourth-round 79. Cleveland Open: Highlight of his season was a third-place effort at the Cleveland Open in June. Rounds of 66-69-71 set the stage for a bogey-free, final-round 65, which left him one shot out of the epic 11-hole Steven Alker-Dawie van der Walt playoff. Cleveland showing had been preceded by missed cuts in his first eight starts of the year. It got him to his high point on the money list for the year, 52nd. Made only three cuts in his final 10 events to drop to 96. Posted 66-69-71 and was four shots back after 54 holes of the Cleveland Open. Fired a bogey-free 65 in the final round and finished third, one stroke out of a playoff.

2013 Season

On the Korn Ferry Tour, he played seven tournaments, making four cuts. As a rookie on the PGA TOUR, made only eight starts because he did not turn 18 until June 28th.

The Greenbrier Classic: His first start after turning 18 was The Greenbrier Classic in early July. It was one of six TOUR starts he made and missed the cut in all.

His first start after turning 18 was The Greenbrier Classic in early July. It was one of six TOUR starts he made and missed the cut in all. Mid-Atlantic Championship: His best Korn Ferry tour finish a T11 at the Mid-Atlantic Championship.

His best Korn Ferry tour finish a T11 at the Mid-Atlantic Championship. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Got into the Puerto Rico Open in March (withdrew after opening with a 79).

Got into the Puerto Rico Open in March (withdrew after opening with a 79). AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Got into the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in February (missed cut).

2012 Season

Graduated from qualifying school, but did not turn 18 until June 28, 2013, and because of PGA TOUR rules could not become a TOUR member until then. He was eligible for no more than 12 TOUR events as a non-member on sponsor exemptions (with a maximum of seven), top-10 performances or special exemptions prior to the date he became a regular member. Monday qualifiers did not count toward the 12 events, and he could Monday-qualify into an unlimited number of events.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T20 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at PGA West in Palm Springs, Calif., qualifying at age 17 years, 5 months, 6 days, making him the youngest player in the field and became the youngest player to graduate from Qualifying School. Ty Tryon is believed to be the previous-youngest player to advance to the PGA TOUR through the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Tryon was 17 years, 6 months, 1 day in 2001 when he finished T23 to earn a spot on the PGA TOUR in 2002. Was one of four players to successfully navigate all three prior stages of Qualifying School (pre-qualifying, first stage and second stage) to earn a start at the finals.

Finished T20 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at PGA West in Palm Springs, Calif., qualifying at age 17 years, 5 months, 6 days, making him the youngest player in the field and became the youngest player to graduate from Qualifying School. Ty Tryon is believed to be the previous-youngest player to advance to the PGA TOUR through the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Tryon was 17 years, 6 months, 1 day in 2001 when he finished T23 to earn a spot on the PGA TOUR in 2002. Was one of four players to successfully navigate all three prior stages of Qualifying School (pre-qualifying, first stage and second stage) to earn a start at the finals. S K Telecom Open: Finished T3 at the SK Telecom Open on the OneAsia Tour.

Finished T3 at the SK Telecom Open on the OneAsia Tour. GS Caltex Maekyung Open: Finished T15 at the 31st GS Caltex Maekyung on the Asian Tour.

Amateur Highlights

Won the Korean Junior Championship four years in a row.

Was a member of South Korean National Junior team.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE