Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim and Michael Hollick qualify for The 154th Open Championship through Crown Australian Open finishes
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim and Michael Hollick qualified for The 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale through their finishes at the 2025 Crown Australian Open.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, who won the event at 15-under-par, one shot ahead of Cameron Smith, is already exempt for the trip to Royal Birkdale along with the 2022 Champion Golfer.
Kim finished third and one shot further back at 13 under, while Hollick and Scott finished in fourth and fifth to earn their places at The Open next year.
Scott, who currently holds the longest consecutive majors streak at 96, is already exempt for the 2026 Masters Tournament as a past winner. He is yet to qualify for the 2026 PGA Championship and U.S. Open.