PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim and Michael Hollick qualify for The 154th Open Championship through Crown Australian Open finishes

1 Min Read

Latest

Adam Scott | Swing Theory | Driver, iron

Adam Scott | Swing Theory | Driver, iron

    Written by Staff

    Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim and Michael Hollick qualified for The 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale through their finishes at the 2025 Crown Australian Open.

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, who won the event at 15-under-par, one shot ahead of Cameron Smith, is already exempt for the trip to Royal Birkdale along with the 2022 Champion Golfer.

    Kim finished third and one shot further back at 13 under, while Hollick and Scott finished in fourth and fifth to earn their places at The Open next year.

    Scott, who currently holds the longest consecutive majors streak at 96, is already exempt for the 2026 Masters Tournament as a past winner. He is yet to qualify for the 2026 PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 2, 2025

    The R&A announces new 'Last-Chance Qualifier' for 2026 Open Championship

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Dec 2, 2025

    'I’m a ways away': Woods uncertain about playing future after latest back surgery

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Dec 2, 2025

    Woods expects TOUR to be 'far better' product after Future Competitions Committee

    Latest
    R4
    In Progress

    Hero World Challenge

    1

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -18
    Thru
    2

    -18

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -18
    Thru
    2

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    2

    -16

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    2

    T3

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    3

    -15

    T3

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    3

    T3

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    3

    -15

    T3

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    3

    T5

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    5

    -14

    T5

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    5

    T5

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    3

    -14

    T5

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW