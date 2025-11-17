Si Woo Kim betting profile: The RSM Classic
Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits his second shot on the 5th hole on day four of the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on October 26, 2025 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim withdrew from The RSM Classic in 2024 and previously missed the cut in 2020. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 looking to turn around his fortunes at this Georgia event.
Kim's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|70
|-
|2020
|MC
|72-68
|-2
At The RSM Classic
- In Kim's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he withdrew after the first round.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-64-69-72
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-67
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|65-69-69-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-68-69
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|65-67-72-65
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|84
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|1.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.449 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.785 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.310
|0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.423
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.350
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.394
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.689
|0.785
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.423 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Kim excels around the greens with a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kim delivers a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.87% of the time.
- Kim has earned 882 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The RSM Classic.
