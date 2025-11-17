Si Woo Kim betting profile: The RSM Classic

Kim posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.423 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.

Kim excels around the greens with a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 11th on TOUR.

On the greens, Kim delivers a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.87% of the time.