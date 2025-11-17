PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Si Woo Kim betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits his second shot on the 5th hole on day four of the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on October 26, 2025 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim withdrew from The RSM Classic in 2024 and previously missed the cut in 2020. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 looking to turn around his fortunes at this Georgia event.

    Latest odds for Kim at The RSM Classic.

    Kim's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD70-
    2020MC72-68-2

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he withdrew after the first round.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2071-64-69-72-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1971-69-73-67E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1465-69-69-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-69-68-69-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1165-67-72-65-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8468-68-75-73-41.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D71+1--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.449 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.785 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3100.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4230.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.3500.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.394-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.6890.785

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.423 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Kim excels around the greens with a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Kim delivers a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.87% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 882 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW